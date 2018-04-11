Buildcon earned their first point of the 2018 FAZ Super Division campaign as new coach Tenant Chembo started his reign with a 1-1 draw away at Nkana on Wednesday.

The Ndola side had lost the opening three matches before Chembo was unveiled 24 hours prior to this rescheduled Week 2 match played at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Star striker Given Singuluma came off the bench to put Buildcon in front in the 62nd minute.

Singuluma replaced John Makwatta few minutes after the half time break.

Nkana skipper Walter Bwalya cancelled Singuluma’s goal with a close range shot after beating keeper Aziz Keita in the 68 minute.

Thereafter, Nkana made several attempts in a bid to find the winning goal that never came.

This was Nkana’s first point from the possible nine as they increaed their tally to 7 from five matches played.

11/04/2018

WEEK 5

Red Arrows 1-Kitwe United 2

WEEK 1

Nchanga Rangers 0-Zanaco 1

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Zesco United 1

WEEK 2

Nkana 1-Buildcon 1