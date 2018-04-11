President Edgar Lungu says he has cherished the long and cordial relationship which has existed between Zambia and India.

President Lungu said the relationship between India and Zambia has been there before Zambia gained its independence in 1964.

President Lungu said this when he held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Shri Ram Nath Kovind at State House in Lusaka today.

The Head of State affirmed that the visit by the Indian Head of State will enhance bilateral relations that the two countries have entered into.

And Indian President Nath Kovind said he is confident that the relationship which the two countries have enjoyed from the time of former President Kenneth Kaunda will continue.

Mr. Kovind commended Zambia for the peace and tranquility that the country has enjoyed over time.

This the first time in three decades that a President from India is undertaking a state visit to Zambia.

Early today, President Nath Kovind laid wreaths at the Presidential Burial Site in Lusaka.President Kovind who was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malangi paid his respects on the burial sites of late President Michael Sata, President Levy Mwanawasa and President Frederick Chiluba.

President Kovind is accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind and other Senior Government Officials.He is expected to conclude his three day state visit on Thursday April 11, 2018 after visiting the Victoria Falls in Livingstone.