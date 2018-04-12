Independent Churches of Zambia apologises to Nevers Mumba

1
41 views
FILE: Independent Churches of Zambia President Bishop David Masupa preaching at the showgrounds during the state funeral

Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa has apologised to MMD Faction leader Dr. Nevers Mumba that the church was unable to give him the necessary support during his incarceration.

On Monday UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba accused the church of abandoning Dr Mumba in his hard times.

But Bishop Masupa has told Q-news that the church cannot abandon their own irrespective of their standing in society.

He says Dr. Mumba’s incarceration happened within the shortest period of time therefore it was difficult for the church to even pay him a visit in prison.

Related Posts:

Loading...

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here