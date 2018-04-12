Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa has apologised to MMD Faction leader Dr. Nevers Mumba that the church was unable to give him the necessary support during his incarceration.

On Monday UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba accused the church of abandoning Dr Mumba in his hard times.

But Bishop Masupa has told Q-news that the church cannot abandon their own irrespective of their standing in society.

He says Dr. Mumba’s incarceration happened within the shortest period of time therefore it was difficult for the church to even pay him a visit in prison.