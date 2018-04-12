Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has implored the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development to prioritize the accommodation of Members of Parliament (MPs) in the redevelopment of the National Assembly and its Project.

Dr. Matibini said this at the National Assembly Projects’ Architectural Design Review meeting with the Finance Minister Margret Mwanakatwe and the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development architectural team.

The Speaker explained that it is vital that at least 140 units of accommodation is secured in the second phase of the redevelopment of the National Assembly Motel.

Dr. Matibini further explained that the Conference facilities with improved dining and restaurants need to be prioritized as a means of generating income within the Motel.

And Mrs. Mwanakatwe has since challenged the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development to redevelop the National Assembly architectural design into wondrous sites that will give a high class profile to MPs in their stay at the Motel.

She added that the Motel should provide security and enough space as most MPs use the premises with their families hence, the need for it to offer a conducive environment for them.

And Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Senior Architect Emmanuel Mwamba received the concerns made by the Finance Minister and the Speaker by pledging to improve the designs to the suggested standards.