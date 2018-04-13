Police in Mansa on Friday ordered opposition NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili to discontinue a radio interview on local radio station KFM.
Mr Kambwili who is in the area campaigning ahead of a local government by election was briefly detained by police after he was picked up from the radio station.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that Mr. Kambwili was on radio where he started with his interview well but later began uttering derogatory statements against President Edgar Lungu.
“Three officers went there and spoke to the station manager to have the interview discontinued as it had potential to cause a breach of peace,” Mrs Katongo explained.
She said Mr. Kambwili was taken to police where he was advised and left to go.
How exactly does a radio interview cause “breach of peace”?
The police should keep a cool head and let the flop get airplay and fade away naturally. With their unnecessary aggression, they’re only creating a hero out of a zero.
Lungu is scared of impeachment! Ck started to talk about it and 5 minutes later the police appeared. But PF were saying the numbers were on their side.. why kutina now?
Where is the freedom of the press and expression? Actually, if CK is unreasonable, then let his unreasonableness be exposed by letting him speak. That way, people will vote on the basis of what they make of his message, otherwise, Govt is going to be deemed scared of CK, which I am compelled to think is the case.
When is kambwili going back to court? This man is a thief who has stolen our money. Kambwili uba ifyo
WHY CANT HE CAMPAIGN WITHOUT INSULTING OR WITHOUT BEING DEROGATORY TO THE PRESIDENT?
Kambwili obliged. i think he now knows how bad jail is.
The coward Lazy Lungu….busy tuned in listening to BUFFOON CK on radio.
Looks like CK has fully recovered. Police should just issue an arrest warrant, he will collapse again! Coward…..
They say the good die young or perhaps leave earlier than we want them to. In Africa a popular president leaves office very unpopular, detested and hated by the very people who once looked at him as the “messiah “. KK in 91, FTJ in 2001…RB in 2011. If there is a leader or leaders in the history of Zambia who would have left with more popularity than on innaugutaton day, I would say Mwanawasa MHSRP and potentially Sata MHSRP. Is it true or may be we like to give too much credit to the departed? I feel Mwanawasa was heaven sent, to die for our country in office, doing good …but hated. Of course even Sata….but Look at our beloved ECL he left us with.
Who is Kambwili and what does he represent? Has joined another mad man called HH? I sympathise with those who are allegedly led by these cronies.
I thought by now that ECL would have taken Kambwili to court for defamation of character especially him having pets in the corridors of power like one David Simusamba the cadre or what ever his name is, this exercise would have been a straw in the park but looks like Plot one has serious skeletons in the closet.
…Remembered from my thoughts as DR CM , what is the rhyme and resonance of our nation anthem ?… Free men and women we stand under the skies of mother Zambia … is bondage a chorus ???…cry the beloved Zambia
FROM LUANSHYA TO MANSA WITH INSULTS.
WHY NOT CAMPAIGN ON IDEAS OR AT LEAST ON IMPEACHMENT?
Zambia Police should spend their energies listening to their rodger rodgers for serious crimes not listening to radio stations programmes in case someone mentions ECL’s name no thats the job of cadres and OP.
Zambia fast falling into Chinese ,Cuban and Iranian style curtailment of important press freedoms.