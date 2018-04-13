Police in Mansa on Friday ordered opposition NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili to discontinue a radio interview on local radio station KFM.

Mr Kambwili who is in the area campaigning ahead of a local government by election was briefly detained by police after he was picked up from the radio station.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that Mr. Kambwili was on radio where he started with his interview well but later began uttering derogatory statements against President Edgar Lungu.

“Three officers went there and spoke to the station manager to have the interview discontinued as it had potential to cause a breach of peace,” Mrs Katongo explained.

She said Mr. Kambwili was taken to police where he was advised and left to go.