Chief Chanje of the Chewa people in Chipata District has hailed President Lungu for declaring Chipangali and Kasenegwa constituencies as districts.

Chief Chanje said it is encouraging to have two new districts created in Chipata saying the move will help to take development to rural areas.

He told ZANIS in an interview today that government should however, clarify on the boundaries of the same constituencies.

“We are all happy to have these districts in our constituencies and we are sure that the creation will foster development. However, there is need to specify the areas or boundaries of the districts in the said constituencies,” said Chief Chanje.

Chief Chanje said government through the line Ministry of Local government has to pay a courtesy call on Paramount Chiefs Gawa Undi of the Chewa people and Mpenzeni of the Ngoni people so as to discuss other issues pertaining to the created districts.

“I would like to remind government that they need also to pay a courtesy call to our paramount Chiefs because all the eight chiefs from Chipangali and four from Kasenengwa have their areas presided over by the two Paramount Chiefs,” he stated.

President Edgar Lungu has declared seven new districts which are Chipangali, Lumezi, Kasenengwa, Chasefu, Msanzala, Chifunabuli and Lupososhi to foster rural development and easy administration of the areas.