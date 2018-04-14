Kitwe United striker Emmanuel Kalala has been named in the provisional Zambia Under-20 squad that is commencing preparations for the Niger 2019 Africa Cup qualifying campaign.

Kalala is among the 53 players coach Mumamba Numba has called for the preliminary preparations that commences on Sunday.

The youngster on loan from Nkana has previously featured for Forest Rangers.

Other notables in the squad are Francesco Mwepu of Chambishi, Musonda Kalale also of Chambishi, Benson Kolala and Harry Milanzi Junior.

Defending champions Zambia are on bye for the first round but will join the fray on the weekend of May 11-13 where they will face the winner between Kenya and Rwanda who are competing in the first round.

The second leg for Zambia’s tie will be held on the weekend of May 17-19.

Should Zambia overcome the challenge in the second round, they will then be pitted against either Sudan or Ethiopia in the final round.

(GOALKEEPERS)

Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Bradley Mweene (Lusaka Youth Academy), Benson Mwale (Young Zanaco), Lameck Siame (Kitwe United), Kevin Banda

(DEFENDERS)

Andrew Phiri (Kafue Celtic), Victor Kasokola (Konkola Blades), Cristopher Katongo (Kasama United), Kingsley Hakwiya (Dream Factory), Francis Sakala (Kungu FC), Jonathan Kapelembe (Kasama United), Justin Mwanza (Young Nkana), Anshel Siame (Forest Rangers), Robert Zulu (Young Zanaco), Chrispin Kuwezya (Malalo Police), Victor Mulenga (Mpande Youth), Isaac Zulu (Young Buffaloes)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Clinton Lubula (Kabwata Dynamos), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Muma Mumba (Mamba Energy FC), Niza Simutenda, Brian Michese (both Mpande Youth Academy), Chanda Mukuka (Gomes), John Mulalangabo, Michael Kafusha (both Kasama United), Benson Kolala (Nchanga Rangers), Harry Milanzi, Mapalo Chilube, Frederick Mambwe (all Young Buffaloes), Musonda Kalale (Chambishi FC), Alex Bulaya (Nakambala Leopards), Kunda Nkandu, Manasseh Soko (both Forest Rangers), James Chilimina (Chirundu United), Thomas Zulu (Chongwe United), Chris Mwatapala (Libala Youth Academy), Emmanuel Sakala, Clement Shemonde (both Young Zanaco), Emmanuel Kangwanda (Young Arrows)

(STRIKERS)

Martin Njobvu (Nchanga Rangers), Paul Mwachisemu, Mwiza Siwale, Christopher Phiri (all Kafue Celtic), Damiano Kola (Zanaco), Emmanuel Mwiinde (Chindwin Sentries), Martin Daka (Young Zanaco), Mukuka Kafula (Young Arrows), Elias Sota (Zesco Mporokoso), Emmanuel Kalala (Kitwe United), Lameck Banda (Zesco United), Francesco Mwepu (Chambishi FC), Jonathan Tembo (Gomes), Patrick Chishimba (Belsam Academy)