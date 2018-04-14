A delegation comprising 10 different business entities from Sweden is expected in Zambia tomorrow to learn and discover opportunities for trade and investment that exist in the country.

The delegation includes the world renowned transport solution provider, Scania, and ABB, a Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation operating mainly in robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment and automation technology areas.

The trade visit is a culmination of a series of planning meetings and a range of other collaborative efforts by the Swedish-Southern Africa Chamber of Commerce (SSACC), the Zambian Embassy in Stockholm and the Swedish Embassy in Lusaka.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Sweden, Rose Salukatula says it is impressive that well established companies in that country are interested in exploring Zambia’s business environment.

Ms. Salukatula urged the delegation to take advantage of the favourable investment climate in Zambia and ensure that they utilize the trip to establish firm relations that would translate into sustainable economic development for Sweden and Zambia.

“We are excited that we have been part of the efforts that have resulted into this business delegation comprising several companies of good international standing. Zambia is open for business and I want to encourage the business community to explore the huge potential that lies in our energy, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and manufacturing sectors,”

Meanwhile, SSACC President, Åsa Jarskog said the delegation will be provided with an exclusive opportunity to meet high-level business representatives, SSACC local business partners and government representatives in order for them to grow their network.

Ms. Jarskog noted that the fully subscribed seminar on April 17th 2018 will cover essential first-hand information from government officials, private sector institutions and regulators as well as the business community.

The delegation will be part of a business seminar that will be held on Tuesday, 17th April this month under the theme ‘Doing Business in Zambia-Opportunities for Swedish and Zambian Companies.’

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS by the Zambian Embassy in Sweden Counsellor, Nicky Shabolyo.