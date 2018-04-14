Two members of the Patriotic Front (PF) have sustained serious injuries and admitted at Monze Mission Hospital after they were attacked by suspected United Party for National Development Cadres(UPND).

The incident happened at Njola Mwanza in Monze district during a meeting to drum up support for the PF candidate for Mwanza East ward by- election, Bornface Chaambwa.

Speaking in an interview at Monze Mission Hospital, PF Provincial Vice Secretary, Leonard Siachoma said the two party members are admitted after they were attacked during a PF meeting by the suspected opposition cadres.

He named the injured party officials as the Provincial Secretary, Brenda Shabantu and the aspiring candidate Bornface Chaambwa’s wife Mary.

Mr. Siachoma said the PF meeting was being held 25 to 35 kilometres away from where UPND was also having their meeting.

He explained that they were winding up their meeting when a Toyota Hilux headed towards them and suspected UPND cadres jumped off the vehicle and started beating everyone who was attending the meeting but most people scampered in all directions.

“After seeing that people had scampered, the cadres then started physically molesting and attacking our PF Provincial Secretary, Brenda Shanbantu who sustained injuries. They later drove off after attempting to hit the District Chairperson Mr. Mwila and smashing PF vehicles with stones,” he said.

He noted that it is unfortunate that the incident happened when UPND senior officials were also in the area hence it was obvious that the suspected cadres allegedly had their blessings to disrupt the PF meeting.

Mr. Siachoma said the PF will not be intimidated and would go ahead with their campaigns and expressed hope that the best candidate will win on merit not through intimidation.

And PF District Chairperson, Gilbert Mwila has described the attack by the suspected UPND cadres as barbaric.

Mr. Mwila said his party was tired of the violence and barbaric behaviour by the opposition UPND in Monze as it was unreasonable and abominable.

” We are tired of this harassment and violence and looking forward to a peaceful and new legacy for Monze district where people can freely participate in elections and choose parties of their choice without intimidation,”said Mr. Mwila

Mr. Mwila further encouraged the candidates and branch officials to continue working and report law breakers.

He said PF has advanced in its campaign activities hence UPND allegedly sent cadres to disrupt their meeting because his party was on the ground and has a credible candidate who will scoop the seat which fell vacant following the demise of UPND Councilor Bridget Matobo.

The local government by-election for Mwanza East Ward will take place on April 24, this month.