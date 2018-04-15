Ballot papers for the local government by-elections slated for 24thApril this month for all sixteen wards in the various districts have arrived in the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The arrival of ballot papers at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) this afternoon was witnessed by officials from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and representatives of political parties.

Speaking after witnessing the arrival of ballot papers, United Party for National Development (UPND) member, Stephen Kapenda said his party was looking forward to the verification process tomorrow.

“We have witnessed the arrival of ballot papers and tomorrow we will witness the verification process at ECZ. But we are shocked to have seen a huge presence of police officers here for the first time, we only hope things will be ok,” said Mr. Kapenda.

And Patriotic Front Director at the Party Secretariat, John Phiri pointed out that his party was happy with the arrival of ballot papers in the country.

Mr. Phiri said his party only awaits the verification exercise tomorrow at ECZ offices.

He however, took a swipe at the UPND member, Stephen Kapenda who expressed concern with the tight security.

Mr. Phiri stated that it was disappointing to hear such a concern from UPND owing to the fact that ballot papers boarder on national security hence the need to safe guard them.

“As PF we are happy with the arrival of ballot papers but it is disappointing to hear UPND complain about the presence of police officers when they are the same people who condemn ECZ of not being independent when there is not enough security,” he said.

The wards where the Commission will conduct elections include Mudyanyama, Mushima, Kanongo, Kakoma, Kalebe, Mikunku, Luapula, Kansuswa.

Others are Ntumbachushi, Munwa, Chiweza, Chiwuyu, Mwanza East, Lealui, Kalilele and Nampundwe wards