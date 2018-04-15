Monze District Electoral officer, Frank Kalenga has strongly condemned the attack on some PF members by suspected UPND cadres which has led to the admission of two of them at Monze Mission Hospital yesterday.

Mr. Kalenga said the incident was unfortunate and appealed to all political parties taking part in the by election to campaign in a peaceful manner.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS yesterday, Mr. Kalenga said it was important for all political players to refrain from any form of violence so that a peaceful atmosphere continues to prevail.

” People should understand that the game is to campaign peacefully and not fight each other,” he advised.

Yesterday two PF members including the Provincial Secretary Brenda Shabantu were attacked and sustained serious injuries at Njola-Mwanza during a meeting to drum up support for the Mwanza East Ward by election PF candidate, Bornface Chaambwa.

The Mwanza East seat fell vacant following the demise of UPND Ward Councilor Bridget Matobo.

The seat is being contested by PF’s Bornface Chaambwa, Rainbow Party’s Mukipa Mapulanga and UPND’s Abel Haachambwa .

The local government by-election is slated for 24th April, 2018.