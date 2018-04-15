Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko has expressed satisfaction with the progress of works made at the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Mall (ECL) in Kitwe.
Mrs. Simukoko toured the project on Friday to have an appreciation of the current state of the project, which started in September 2016.
“It gives me pleasure to tour the ECL Business Park comprising the Shopping mall, Hotel, Convention Centre and Offices and to see great progress made to date from my last visit,” she said.
Mrs. Simukoko added that the Patriotic Front Government through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security revised NAPSA’s investment policy and guidelines to enable the scheme undertake real estate investments responsive to the needs of the Zambian economy.
She noted that, by constructing ECL Business Park, it was evident that the scheme was serving as a developmental vehicle for the country as a whole and Kitwe in particular Mrs. Simukoko further said that it was gratifying to note that many jobs had been created during the construction and significant number of permanent jobs would be created once the project was completed.
“I am very happy, to see that the quality of works on the two projects is excellent and that both projects will be delivered within the project budgets hence without cost over- runs,” she remarked.
Mrs. Simukoko commended both NAPSA and the two project teams for the good work done so far.
And NAPSA Director General Mr. Yollard Kachinda said he was happy with the commitment of the contractors and had no doubt that the whole project would be completed on schedule in readiness for commissioning by October 2018.
He assured the Minister that his team was working around the clock to ensure the project was completed as planned, adding that the development would transform the city of Kitwe for better.
“The law allows us to continue to invest in projects. This country requires a lot of infrastructure development and we are there to partner with government and develop the country. I can safely say that after this project certainly we will have other projects coming up within Copperbelt and beyond.” Mr. Kachinda said.
The Minister also took time to interact with workers whom she encouraged to continue working hard in the interest of developing the country.
The Minister was accompanied by the Labour Commissioner, Mr. Chanda Kaziya, NAPSA Director General, Mr.Yollard Kachinda and Workers Compensation Fund Control Board Commissioner, Mrs. Elizabeth Nkumbula among others.
Abena Joyce is a spent force.
we need FACTORIES not malls which stock south african products thus creating jobs for Xenophobic south africans. Even the salt will be south african Cerebos salt “see how it runs”.
PF00Lish govt is the biggest mistake Zambia has ever made. A mistake bigger than UNIP & MMD put together.
We need clear legislation on naming projects financed with public money. How can a money who stole money from a widow and subsequently debarred deserve such an honour, only in Zambia!
NOT VERY SMART!
1. ZAMBIA REQUIRES FACTORIES WHICH ADD VALUE TO OUR RESOURCES
2. MALLS JUST PROVIDE OUTLETS FOR SOUTH AFRICAN PRODUCTS
3. JUST ASK HOW MUCH WORKERS AT MALLS GET YOU’LL GET SHOCKED: MINIMUM WAGES WHICH ARE VERY VERY LOW
4. IF FOR EVERY MALL BUILT WE COULD DEMAND TWO FACTORIES THEN THAT WOULD BE PROGRESS
5. CHINA THEN DEMANDS TECHNOLOGICAL TRANSFERS WITH THE FOREIGN-OWNED FACTORIES!!
Ok, good ideas ba PF not lyonse ati “foreign investors” efya.bupuba chabe. Which country can empower its people through handing everything over to foreigners? So this is good. Lets emphasis Zambians first, even when it comes to renting the mall out.
I nearly thought I was looking at the fabled TALU mall in Uganda, looks impressive
What a moronic name for a mall. It’s like calling it ‘Failure Mall’
A country full of malls that mostly sells imported products coz of zero local manufacturing industries adds no value to the economy of a country
I am sure once Edgar lungu vacates office the name of the shopping mall will be changed.
There is no street, monument or statue in Cuba named after the late Fidel Castro, and yet he transformed Cuban society in terms of free medical care, free education despite the American sanctions which have been in place for the last 50 plus years.
But in Africa one wants his name, picture on school text books, bicycles, even house window panes now.
PLEASE no!
Shopping malls are for exporting money to South Africa for cheap jobs
We need FACTORIES AND MORE FACTORIES
AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER TO ZAMBIANS
We will reverse all the names on these malls he has brought nothing but problems in the country this is poor planning 100 malls with people not having money to shop with.
Let Kambwili comment on this later and will give it a name….mark my words.