The Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST) has urged government through the Lusaka City Council to invest in facilities for pedestrians and cyclists during the implementation of the Lusaka City Roads Decongestion Project.

ZRST Chairman, Daniel Mumba said pedestrians and cyclists are vulnerable road users and accidents involving them usually result in death or serious injuries.

Mr. Mumba explained that pedestrians and cyclists account for more than 60 per cent of all road deaths per annum in Zambia for many years now stating that in 2016 at least 950 pedestrians were recorded killed by the police.

He stated that the key factor is inadequate road environment which in many cases do not cater for the needs of non-motorized road users as evidenced by the lack of facilities for pedestrians and cyclists to cross.

“The Lusaka City Roads Decongestion Project comes with lots of resources, it should be designed by Zambians that recognize that 90% of Lusaka residents walk. It should also give preference to pedestrians not just vehicles,” he said.

Mr. Mumba observed that if well implemented the road project will be an opportunity that sets the direction to bring together all modes of transport in the city into a world class integrated network that puts pedestrian first.

He further said ZRST would like to see a wide range of pedestrian facilities that support road safety for pedestrians and improve connectivity which should include signalized pedestrian facilities providing safer opportunities to cross the road.

This was contained in a statement made available to ZANIS this morning.