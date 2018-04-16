HH on Impeachment and Re-Opening the 2016 Presidential Petition

6 COMMENTS

    • You are stuck with a false sense of entitlement. Stop wasting your time with these worthless antics. The pre-tripartite election period cannot continue with these mindless goose chase antics of vanity synonymous with the delusional Groupthink. Zambians have moved on with their eyes now transfixed on development. HE President Lungu though inherited innumerable economic challenges, the man with a 5 year mandate is selflessly driving the nation well to high heights.
      I have just toured the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone via New Kasama. I have picked good investment appetite and reasons to support the development trajectory instead of buying into sectarian and Cecil John Rhodes causes against African dignity.

  3. @ Spaka like lilo. That’s exactly where Badala misses it-inability to read political mood and therefore know when to move to the next (politically relevant) topic. I respect HH but I know see why he may not not make it to plot 1 Nkwazi road.

  4. This is madness, HH wants to short-circuit the democratic systems to inter plot 1, this is evil, jealous and malice hatred.

