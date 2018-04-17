UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has formally written to UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierrez on what he has termed as the unbecoming conduct of UN Resident Coordinator, Janet Rogan.
Mr. Hichilema’s deputy press secretary Brian Mwiinga has confirmed to Q-News that the UPND leader has outlined a catalogue of how Ms. Rogan has allegedly interfered in Zambia’s politics.
Mr. Hichilema has further accused Ms. Rogan of being partisan and discarding UN’s core principle of neutrality.
He has also challenged Ms. Rogan to release the post elections reports which he says documented the flaws of the electoral process and has specific recommendation on how such flaws could be remedied.
The UPND leader has since copied his letter to among others the British High Commissioner, Irish embassy, European Union and American Embassy.
And Information Minister Dora Siliya has advised the opposition UPND to tone down on their wild allegations against the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) resident representative Janet Rogan whilst seeking a meeting with her.
Siliya said that it not going to help the UPND to go to town dressing down Rogan whilst seeking answers from her.
She said that some of the allegations raised against Rogan were so vile they could embarrass Zambia in the eyes of the international community.
The UPND has been at crossroads with Rogan over the alleged failure to publish the conflict structure vulnerability report for the 2016 general elections.
Being a diplomat Rogan has had little window to respond to the savage political attacks.
Question is should such a report be made public?Please educate me on this!
Yes! are you educated now?
The problen lies in the similarities between the letters. UPND and UNDP. HH probably thinks that ms logan heads a parallel political party and she might take over his party and become the 2021 prefered candidate.
The UN has been very complicity many a times in conflict in Africa, they fail to identify early warning signs . But for how long will donors to the UN condone this? Rogan must go
Just publish the report we see for ourselves what’s in there then we will make better judgment. Why is she failing to do so beats me?
She is a PF cader.
In not releasing the report and attending all PF functions like a dedicated PF cader, in her mind she thought this might be beneficial for these Africans as it lowers the tension , but she is unwittingly entrenching the corruption and misrule of the corrupt theif lungu.
Ms Scotland is probably disappointed with this guy. Today she is meeting veep wina who will explain to her about the conducts of the hh.
Is HH harassing NDC and banning them from radio stations in mansa or laupula ?
HH is sick in the head and he needs help from our medical friends.
The man has run mad. After mukobeko his thinking is totally strange.
Even if she is a diplomat, she can still respond when attacked. she has a public relations office who should have issued a statement by now. why is that its the PF defending her instead of the UN?
I doubt that complaints against the senior UN official are justified. I can see interest in dragging UN into the headlines to gain mileage. This is strange as UN needs support from opposition political parties in order to promote democracy, rule of law and goo governance. What went wrong again? It is not clear what evidence was made available for such drastic steps to be executed. Addressing concerns to the senior diplomat in person would have been more appropriate than involving the UN officials in New York. There seems a problem understanding the role of the government of the day and the role of opposition political parties in a democracy. Issues of peace, stability, security seem to be sacrificed to gain political mileage. This is unfortunate. Remember, what goes round comes around.
“….in order to promote democracy, rule of law and goo governance. …”
Do you know what good governance means ? Is hacking NDC supporters at central police with pangas good governance ? Is banning NDC from meeting and talking to people in CB good governance ? Where was the UN ?
Is beating up PF members in Monze opposition check and balance of the Government?
Surprisingly NO UPND cadre is talking about!
@ Bamwine. I am sure Rogan or the UN will give their response. What I am failing to get from HH camp is exactly and categorically how U.N. Rogan ‘helped’ PF to win 2016 elections. The accusation that she meets too often with PF is immature (to put it mildly) because the PF members she meets are government officials with whom the UN works. Are we supposed to accuse the UN of having been meeting too often with MMD and UNIP in retrospect? This is unbelievable.
Every other week she is at state house ? Is Zambia under a special UN programme ?
Why respond to an opposition party. An opposition party does not represent anyone it represents the leader. in this case Nawakwi or hh
@ Dr. Makasa Kasonde. You are on point. I suspect strongly that no such evidence exists. UPND are basing their displeasure with Rogan on the said ‘failure’ to release post-election report (a preserve of the UN!)her alleged meetings with PF (who happen to be government officials!) and some email correspondence between Rogan and UN-New York around HH motorcade fiasco (her job as diplomat!).
The report is now circulating in public domain and if the contents do not not bother you, then there is no hope for Zambia. The starting point is for this country to unite for common purposes by respecting human rights rule of law and respect for one another.
Way to go, HH. We all know there is a genuine and well-documented conflict between PF and UPND, albeit non-violent, so isn’t UN supposed to be the master in conflict resolution whenever a situation presents itself and thereby prevent a volatile situation from getting worse?
By refusing to meet HH-UPND in the manner she did i.e. just shut the door in their face like they are children, without giving an alternative date or something, is UNDP Zambia country Representative Janet Rogan reacting in the best interest of UN conflict resolution strategy or not? Is this woman equal to the task? Would she have reacted the same way if it was in a European Country involved? or is she treating all Zambians as dumb people?
Why was the UN report kept under her carpet ?
HH MUST BE TAKEN TO CHAINAMA FOR MENTAL CHECK UP.THIS IS VERY SERIOUS BANA AND THIS IS NOT A LAUGHING MATTER.SO MANY OPPOSITION LEADERS IN ZAMBIA HAVE LOST ELECTIONS AND HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS KIND OF THINKING FROM THEM.
HH MUST BE TAMED.
The record 5 losses have made Kainde mad!!plus now he surely believes that 2016 was his last real chance because a lot of prominent politicians supported him and also those who hate PF in 6.5 provinces had no option on a ballot,so they ended up voting for HH.but now in 2021 voters in PF strongholds will have options in Kambwili and Harry Kalaba, a thing which will put an end to Kainde’s dreams of becoming a first tonga president in Zambia!!THESE FACTS HAVE SUNK INTO KAINDE’S MIND,HENCE BEHAVING LIKE A CHAINAMA PATIENT!!Look Kainde,UN deals with the head of the states and not opposition chairmen.so your letter will just be thrown into a dust bin at UN offices in New York as nobody knows Kainde there!!
Your UN PF cader is going……i expect her to last no more than 1 year in Zambia.
Why is she indulging in PF activities ? Lungu deported the Cuban diplomat for attending a party function ……
When the UN representative compiles reports on whichever assignment, they submit such reports to the UN HQ where they are subjected to scrutiny and that’s for the UN to take measures if necessary. These reports cannot be published on demand by the opposition or government before the UN HQ can study them. Even UPND itself there are things they cannot publish, for example their source of funds. So don’t mislead people not all findings by UN organisations can be made public.
The UN report was not a secreate report , stop lying….
The UN does not take HH seriously. They know he has lost elections a record five times and cry baby who blame everyone else for his losses except him self. Has HH published the Parallel voter tabulation PVT that UPND conducted in 2016 to the public. Off course not because it equally shows that he lost. This Akainde is holding the country at ransom. HH get it to your thick scalp, majority of Zambians hate you.
“…Has HH published the Parallel voter tabulation PVT that UPND conducted in 2016 to the public…”
He wanted to publish it in the petition court case, lungu refused…..
“Being a diplomat Rogan has had little window to respond to the savage political attacks.” He thinks she would take over the reigns come 2021. UPND and UNDP just look similar!!!! and he has a point on this matter!!!
Disaster!
HH is suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Losing 5 general elections in a row has left him shell shocked. His mental state needs evaluation.
Can someone educate me on this one. HH writes the UN Secretary General. As who? Te soni that the woman just shredded their request to meet him. How will the UN entertain this knowing that we have a UN representative from the Zambia as a Nation.