UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has formally written to UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierrez on what he has termed as the unbecoming conduct of UN Resident Coordinator, Janet Rogan.

Mr. Hichilema’s deputy press secretary Brian Mwiinga has confirmed to Q-News that the UPND leader has outlined a catalogue of how Ms. Rogan has allegedly interfered in Zambia’s politics.

Mr. Hichilema has further accused Ms. Rogan of being partisan and discarding UN’s core principle of neutrality.

He has also challenged Ms. Rogan to release the post elections reports which he says documented the flaws of the electoral process and has specific recommendation on how such flaws could be remedied.

The UPND leader has since copied his letter to among others the British High Commissioner, Irish embassy, European Union and American Embassy.

And Information Minister Dora Siliya has advised the opposition UPND to tone down on their wild allegations against the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) resident representative Janet Rogan whilst seeking a meeting with her.

Siliya said that it not going to help the UPND to go to town dressing down Rogan whilst seeking answers from her.

She said that some of the allegations raised against Rogan were so vile they could embarrass Zambia in the eyes of the international community.

The UPND has been at crossroads with Rogan over the alleged failure to publish the conflict structure vulnerability report for the 2016 general elections.

Being a diplomat Rogan has had little window to respond to the savage political attacks.