Related Posts:
- Stephen Kampyongo cautions Grand Coalition’s move to join UPND in constitution demostration
- Victory Ministries invites Stephen Kampyongo for a service in Chinsali
- Stephen Kampyongo threaten to remove “Political Civil Servants” if they don’t quit public service
- Stephen Kampyongo calls for a Continuous Professional Development Course for All Police Officers
- Stephen Kampyongo warns currency traders harassing tourist at borders posts
Loading...
Not again with this young man Kapyongo’s interview;
How much Kapyongo paying LT?
Emmanuel Mwamba got broke from his LT publicity.
If kapoyongo did not have a boss who is a corrupt theif , he would be a very good custodian of Zambias wellbeing……
But because lungu is too corrupt and immoral with zero integrity kapoyongo is draged into illigal activities to pleas lungu.
@Spaka like lilo, youth is wasted on the young lease look inside yourself and figure out what you want out of life. You are in a depressive realism hence you keep on insulting the President on pseudo and false grounds.
Lungu is being called a corrupt theif every day in Zambia , I am just repeating what is in the public domain….let him come out and deny that he is a not corrupt theif.
watching prime tv news my heart had to bleed for my mother zambia where the officer incharge allowed apermit for NDC to have ameeting and letter he went there claiming that i am canciling the permit. that proved that he recieve instructons from somewhere and that didnt show and profesionalism. it was a real sign of DICTATORSHIP. I felt pit for the offcer how he was fighting to get the permit back coz he was like fighting for his life.