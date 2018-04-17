Swearing in ceremony of Dr Christine Kaseba Sata

9
558 views
Former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba Sata being congratulated by President Edgar Lungu after being sworn-in as Ambassador to France at state house today
Former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba Sata taking oath after being sworn in as Ambassador to France
Former First Lady DR Christine Kaseba Sata has been sworn in as Ambassador to France . In the picture, Dr Kaseba poses for the group photo with President Edgar Lungu and Mr Gabriel Mpongwe who has been sworn as public policy specialist at Cabinet Office
Former First Lady DR Christine Kaseba Sata has been sworn in as Ambassador to France . In the picture, Dr Kaseba poses for the group photo with President Edgar Lungu and Mr Gabriel Mpongwe who has been sworn as public policy specialist at Cabinet Office
Former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba Sata being congratulated by President Edgar Lungu after being sworn-in as Ambassador to France at state house today
Former First Lady DR Christine Kaseba Sata being sworn-in as Ambassador to France at state house today
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with Newly appointed Zambia’s Ambassador to France Dr Christine Kaseba -Sata with her Children and Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and Special Assistant to the President For Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda during the Swearing-In-Ceremony at State House

Related Posts:

Loading...

9 COMMENTS

  1. Who presided over this swearing in ceremony? Jonathan Mutaware or Edgar C Lungu? We want to know pantu tatulefwaya ama fake swearing in which may result in her being sent back by the host country.

    3

    1

  2. The Sata family…wondering how it feels to walk and stand in State House which at one time was your home…now you are just an employee…painful mwe…it must bring sad memories…we are just human

    2

    1

  5. So Madame Kaseba will be welcoming the likes of Bowman and Dora at the Airport in Paris like an ordinary civil servant ….what a waste of an utter good medical degree!!

    2

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here