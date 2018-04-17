Zambia has assured the International community that it will continue to collaborate with other commonwealth countries towards promoting peace around the world.

Vice President Inonge Wina made the assurance in London last evening when she addressed Zambians living in the diaspora at the residence of the Zambian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Muyeba Chikonde.

Mrs. Wina said Zambia, just like other former British colonies, believes in values and principles of commonwealth which are anchored on good governance, respect for human rights and adherence to the rule of law.

She stated that President Edgar Lungu and his administration will not depart from the Commonwealth values because the country has contributed massively to existence of the organization.

“We consider our coming to London to participate in the Commonwealth discussions as an important event because Zambia is one of those countries that still upholds the values that we share in the commonwealth,” Mrs. Wina said.

The Vice President further advised diplomats serving in foreign missions to always to be proud of Zambia’s governance record as it is premised on the rule of law and respect of human rights among others.

Mrs. Wina however expressed disappointment with some Zambians who were in habit of spreading falsehood about their country to the outside world.

She observed that Zambia has a good standing on the international scene and no amount of un-patriotism by some disgruntled citizens will tarnish the image of the country.

Mrs. Wina said the fact that Zambia hosted the last Commonwealth summit in 1979 shows the level of confidence that the Patriotic Front government has in the membership of the country to the Commonwealth.

“It is one of those historical institutions that has been kept by the various countries that were former British colonies. And now even non-British colonies have joined Commonwealth. This means that this is an important institution,” she said.

The Vice President further said Zambia stands to gain more through its participation in the on-going commonwealth summit in London.

“Some people may consider it to be controversial to belong to. But Zambia considers it as a building block towards peace building, security on our (African) continent and globally,” Mrs. Wina said.

Vice President Inonge Wina is in London representing President Edgar Lungu at this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting being hosted by the United Kingdom.

The commonwealth summit runs from April 16 to April 20, 2018 and is being held under the theme, ‘Towards a Common Future’.