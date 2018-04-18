Opposition All People’s Congress Party President Nason Msoni has charged that he does not believe that President Edgar Lungu is a Zambian.
And Mr Msoni says the people of Eastern Province are sick and tired of “aliens” using the Province as a springboard to attain their political ambitions.
In an interview, Mr Msoni observed that he has serious doubts over claims that President Lungu hails from Eastern Province because the Head of State allegedly does not have any footprint in the province.
“Remember we campaigned in 2015 and 2016 for him and all the time we campaigned in Eastern Province, we never went to his village. He never showed us where his village was,” Mr Msoni claimed.
He added, “we have our own doubts whether President Lungu comes from Eastern Province. He has no footprints there. All our investigations and inquiries clearly show that Mr Lungu does not hail from Eastern Province.”
The All People’s Congress Leader said the Eastern Province is now tired of non-Zambians claiming to hail from there for political expediency.
“The province has its grievances of non bonafidd Easterners claiming to be coming from Eastern Province and we are sick and tired as a province, the people of Eastern Province are sick and tired of aliens using the Province as a springboard to attain their political ambitions,” Mr Msoni said.
He has since blamed the security agencies in Zambia for having lapses that he said encourages foreigners to even run for the presidency.
“We think that all these things are happening because of the tragic failure of our security systems to vet and investigate all those individuals who are putting themselves up for the Office of the President.”
Musoni ulebako nensoni. So what if he is not a Zambian ulichipuba? Is that what you can ask now?
I don’t think Msoni is Zambian too. Who is a Zambian by the way? A person born in Zambia? Was the President born in Zambia? Did he attaend school in Zambia? Did he work here all his life?
Investiment does not make someone unzambian. Msoni, if ECL did not take you to his home, does it mean that he is not a zambian?
I agree with Msoni, the security wings have lapses. Guy Scott insisted that presidential candidates in the 2015/2016 elections should be investigated and noting happened. The easy thing is for Mr Lungu to come out and answer the questions. As Mulongoti said, we need the relatives to help answer these questions and not the likes of Amos Chanda who merely his workmates
……
Lungu is a crook who STOLE Form 3RESULTS to be admitted INTO SCHOOL.
There are a lot of MATERO guys who even finish UNIVERSITY and GET NRCs with a STOLEN identity.
GOOD will reveal ALL this nonsense.
Lungu must prove he Zambia and provide his heritage trace. His presidency remains questionable, career was questionable, and now his heritage. How many more things is he hidding that he cannot prove with evidence? Msoni is right, the people to blame are those in charge that did not check his background.
You are a liar and probably a spit goat Nason. Trying to seek attention is not a panacea to lie however you hate the president.
Rupia Banda was from Zimababwe the mamambal served…
The only way to get rid of this incompetent presido is voting him ou out.
This endeavor is a waste of time in my opinion. The visionless one is Zambian.
When adults spend a lot of time talking about an issue which does not improve their children, then the whole family is doomed. These one man party chaps are saying very incoherent statements which makes one wonder whether their faculties are functioning properly. You where campaigning for him as who. VERY STUPID OLD MAN.
We have a lot of foreigners at UNZA claiming to be Zambian, who however free up in Zambia but are of foringe parentage……
MY only conandorum is how come lungus child hood before UNZA is a mystery ?
No one seems to lungu as a child ….
Again all this questioning is down to the wrong attitude of lungu to ignore public debate , like how he ignored and did not even attempt to deny allegations that he is a corrupt theif…