Vice President Inonge Wina has announced that she has no intentions of seeking election to the office of the presidency in Zaqmbia.

Featuring on recorded BBC Focus on Africa recorded television program in London this morning, Mrs. Wina charged that she has no presidential ambitions.

Vice President Wina categorically told the TV presenter Sophie Ikenye that seeking the presidency was not her priority.

“I think time has come for me to pass on the baton to the younger generation. We have done our part,” Mrs. Wina stated.

She explained that she is content with the vice presidency position and will continue focusing on her duties.

Vice President Wina stated that she has done her part in offering national service and as such the younger generation should to take up the mantle of leadership in the country.

Vice President Wina however said she will consider taking mentorship programme for women in order to encourage them to aspire high in life.

“It is important for us to groom other women, especially the young ones. And mentoring is one of the strategies we are using in Zambia ensure that we bring up new women who will be leaders our country. So count me in the mentoring sector not aspiring to be president,” she said.

Mrs. Wina further advised women in the country to be proactive and strive to achieve attain gender equity in society.

She observed that the fact that she is no presidential ambitions should not discourage other women from seeking public office.

“This should not dump the spirit of those young women to be there (leadership positions). I think they have a lot to offer. And our (African) countries should realize that a leadership by a woman will means a lot for the development of Zambia and other countries,” Vice President Wina said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Wina has disclosed that Zambia is on course in combating the high cases of early marriages in the country.

She said it is for this reason that the government is determined to protect and promote the rights of girls and women across all spheres in the country.

The Vice President Wina is London representing President Edgar Lungu at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in the United Kingdom.

The Commonwealth summit started on Monday and ends this Friday and is being held under the theme, ‘Towards a Common Future’.