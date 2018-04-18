Vice President Inonge Wina has announced that she has no intentions of seeking election to the office of the presidency in Zaqmbia.
Featuring on recorded BBC Focus on Africa recorded television program in London this morning, Mrs. Wina charged that she has no presidential ambitions.
Vice President Wina categorically told the TV presenter Sophie Ikenye that seeking the presidency was not her priority.
“I think time has come for me to pass on the baton to the younger generation. We have done our part,” Mrs. Wina stated.
She explained that she is content with the vice presidency position and will continue focusing on her duties.
Vice President Wina stated that she has done her part in offering national service and as such the younger generation should to take up the mantle of leadership in the country.
Vice President Wina however said she will consider taking mentorship programme for women in order to encourage them to aspire high in life.
“It is important for us to groom other women, especially the young ones. And mentoring is one of the strategies we are using in Zambia ensure that we bring up new women who will be leaders our country. So count me in the mentoring sector not aspiring to be president,” she said.
Mrs. Wina further advised women in the country to be proactive and strive to achieve attain gender equity in society.
She observed that the fact that she is no presidential ambitions should not discourage other women from seeking public office.
“This should not dump the spirit of those young women to be there (leadership positions). I think they have a lot to offer. And our (African) countries should realize that a leadership by a woman will means a lot for the development of Zambia and other countries,” Vice President Wina said.
Meanwhile, Vice President Wina has disclosed that Zambia is on course in combating the high cases of early marriages in the country.
She said it is for this reason that the government is determined to protect and promote the rights of girls and women across all spheres in the country.
The Vice President Wina is London representing President Edgar Lungu at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in the United Kingdom.
The Commonwealth summit started on Monday and ends this Friday and is being held under the theme, ‘Towards a Common Future’.
This is another reason why Old Hen Bo Inonge should never have been Veep and why Lazy Lungu chose her simply a token vote!!
In FACT we want her JUST FOR 2yrs.
We NEED a BETTER ZAMBIA, Mr Lungu has failed!!!
She is not as good as Lungu Who in my honest opinion is the best president we have ever had.
She should retire.
I don’t know how – but she seems like she is either Tonga or lozi. Which is even worse.
Then tukomfwe ati I’m standing. No vision, sit down.
Please God give us a signal
I simply love that Inonge whole heartedly.
Now to tell us she don’t want to be president is way beyond betrayal to Zambians.
Then let her give us a signal which woman can be president… Give us a signal mama.
“…she has no intentions….”
It is exactly this attitude that has enabled vicious and cruel foreigners to take control of Zambia and rule it ruthlessly. Since independence indigenous Zambians have shunned the presidency allowing Malawians, Congolese, Tanzanians and now this Mutaware who only God knows where he comes from. When are people going to wake up?
This woman also..cant she just retire from politics and take a well deserved rest…You have enough money Bo Inonge just relocate to Lealui and rest
You have to be a Foreign born male to qualify for this job!
Those are words of a mature person. Probably true but let’s wait a bit.
I am sure she had no intention of seeking the vice-presidency either. But look where she is. Some things, just keep quiet and wait for the signal
Yes Bomaa Inonge!! You MAY BE thinking like that BUT in our country, A FEW Presidents had no intentions like you are putting it BUT CIRCUMSTANCES made them Presidents: Levy, Ruphia Banda,Edgar Lungu. Levy was handpicked by FTJ while Banda and Edgar “inherited”the presidency after the death of the incumbents. Circumstances of PURE POLITICS and LAW could force you to become President!! As a VICE, please prepare for any eventuality!!
True we don’t need you. For what ? Don’t even try old woman.
Old? Are going in reverse?
She is one of the most wise women we have in Africa, indeed she has done alot for this country, firstly as she was the wife to the late political veteran, Mr Arthur Wina.
Wise in what way by being a passive ceremonial figure….just seating there whilst the rats are stealing…if she has zero ambitions she has more of a better chance fighting corruption what has she got to lose?
Too old! We need young people! You cant take us anywhere!
Mushota nyo yahao inyafuta mabuku kanamunungu tuwe! Just what the hell has her being Tonga or Lozi got to do with anything, are Tongas and Lozis not as Zambian just like any other Zambian? It’s that kind of gutless tribal bigotry that is fueling secessionist sentiments in Barotseland, North Western and now Southern Province. This country is without doubt a failed enterprise and the sooner we part ways the better. Katangese pygmies like you Mushota can go and link up with Kabila in Ituri Forest, you apes have caused enough trouble na busakala bwenu!
@ zambiaisors….. Levy had intentions of becoming a President and he even challenged Chiluba in 1996 during the MMD convention in Kabwe. Get your facts right.
@8 Tolo Tiger, that was in 1996… what was he doing between 1996 and 2001?? He was NOT even an active member participating in the political life of the country!! He tried once, failed in MMD internal elections and he “quit”! Is not true that HE WAS HANDPICKED BY FTJ?? A point of correction on your part, the convention was NOT in Kabwe but in Lusaka at the Mungulushi Conference centre!!
You got no ambition grandma, in fact you a are a useless deputy. Go home and herd chickens, you wasting our time
Inonge Wina show us the signal maama. Will the people in the under five clinic ever rule? We need a signal, show us the signal. We need a signal on how to treat those people that have lost elections a record five times and blames everyone else except themselves for stealing their votes maama.
As matriarchy of the party she oversaw the worst state sponsored corruption this country has ever seen, mismanagement and misapplication of resources, and never said a word. She is therefore complicit in the rot and plunder that has been going on. She was of no consequence and her going is long overdue. She can go and mind the grand children in Nalolo. Thank you very much for nothing Mama Wina.
Inonge Why not?
She is in the office way beyond her expiry date! Lets more vibrant younger women of a calibre that can move the nation into the sphere were we can raise above rank mediocrity and stand shoulder to shoulder with progressive nations on the continent.