Entertainment Mampi spotlighted on CNN’s African Voices April 18, 2018 2 119 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Zambian music superstar, Mampi, was featured on CNN’s African Voices. The Award winning Singer shares her Journey into the Limelight. Related Posts:No Zambian reporter on CNN/MultiChoice African Journalist 2016 awards listInitiative for the Adaptation of African Agriculture (AAA) Weeks ahead of COP22, about 20 African ministers commit to reducing the vulnerability of African agriculture to climate changeNo Zambian Journalists Nominated for CNN Award, Minister blames JournalistsZambian Journalists not among the Finalists for 2016 CNN Awards, PS asks Media Houses to up their gameLet’s make our voices heard on Labour day – UPND Loading...
She rubs me the wrong way
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Um shuwa, nokutambika fye pa CNN in Zambia ni news Mwebantu?