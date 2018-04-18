Nkwazi have fired coach Albert Mphande and moved swiftly to replace him with Chris Kaunda.

Mphande has been fired after a poor start to the 2018 FAZ Super Division season that has seen 12th placed Nkwazi collect 7 points from six games.

His last game in charge was on Sunday when Nkwazi rallied to snatched a 1-1 away draw against promoted Kitwe United to see them collect two points in their last three games.

Mphande is the third coaching casualty in 2018 after Linos Makwaza and Gugulielmo Arena were fired over the last two weeks by Napsa Stars and Buildcon respectively.

Meanwhile, Kaunda returns for a third stint as Nkwazi coach.

Kaunda also bounces back to the top-flight just two months after he quit promoted New Monze Swallows in the midst of their 2018 pre-season preparation and barely three weeks on the job.

His first match in charge will be on Saturday at home against Nakambala Leopards.