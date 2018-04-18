Privately owned Prime TV, the station that hosted People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti and New Labour Party Leader Fresher Siwale on Monday for a discussion on President Lungu’s nationality has denied reports that it has been shutdown.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Government had ordered the closure of Prime TV following the programme where Mr Mulongoti and Mr Siwale made astonishing claims that President Lungu stole someone’s identity.

Some viewers reported failing to access the Prime TV channel on pay TV platform Dstv.

But Prime TV Acting Station Manager Makhokwa Khozi said the station has not been closed but merely facing technical challenges with the Dstv link.

“We would like to inform our viewers that we are are currently experiencing a technical fault and our team together with Multichoice are working round the clock to ensure that signal is restored,” he said in a statement.

“We would like to dispel social media reports that Prime TV has been closed. We will soon be back on air. Prime TV values your support.”