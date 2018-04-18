Related Posts:
- President Edgar Lungu stole someone’s identity, his real name is Jonathan Mutaware
- Mwenya Musenge’s call for President Lungu’s Nationality Probe a waste of Time- Miles Sampa
- Officer shoots dead fellow Police Officer and injures others in a case of mistaken identity
- Oasis Forum concerned with the degeneration of our national identity in the face of tribal and regional politics.
- MMD resolves not to hold convention, Mumba to hold discussion with Lungu on alliance
Loading...
VOTE UP if you think he is zambian
Vote down if you think he is NOT zambian
Thanks
BB2014,2016