Zesco United’s unbeaten start to the 2018 FAZ Super Division side came to an end on Wednesday when they lost 2-1 at home to Forest Rangers in an Ndola derby played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The result ended the defending Super Division champions five match unbeaten start to the -match unbeaten start to the 2018 league season.

It is also the second time that Forest has ended their more affluent town mates’ unbeaten start to a league season since 2016 when they halted a seven match run.

Forest striker Kobe Chipeta continued his good start when he headed-in Green Mumba’s cross in the 27th minute to take his 2018 tally to three goals from six matches.

But Zesco equalized in the 41st minute through defender Fackson Kapumbu who blasted in a trademark free-kick to see the sides go 1-1 into the break.

However, Forest sealed the victory in the 53rd minute when Patrick Ilongo fired in the ball on the rebound after Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Banda parried Webster Muzaza’s ball into his path.

Meanwhile, Zesco drop from second to third on 13 points, tied with Power Dynamos who replace them at number two only on goal difference.

Zesco also stay three points behind leaders and still unbeaten Green Buffaloes.

Forest’s big win sees them leap from 9th to 5th on 12 points after six rounds of games played.