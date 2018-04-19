The Copperbelt Province promises to become home to one of Africa’s biggest shoe hub following the expressed interest by Huajian Group of China to invest in the province.

This is after a delegation from HUAJIAN Group of China led by its President Zhang Huarong which expressed interest in setting up a multi-million dollar shoe manufacturing factor in Copperbelt province .Huajian Group is considered to be the largest ladies shoe manufacturer in the world.

Speaking when he called on Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe in Ndola yesterday, Mr. Zhang who is in the company of eight other officials said, Zambia and the Copperbelt in particular has potential to attract more foreign Direct Investment saying the region ‘ has good governance and stable political environment.”

The Chinese delegation visiting Ndola and Lusaka is in the country to explore investment opportunities following an invitation extended by Commerce Minister, Christopher Yaluma.

Mr. Zhang has since expressed hope that Government will be of great support towards their investment adding that they have chosen to invest in Africa as the continent is endowed with raw materials adding that the group seeks to create more than 100 thousand jobs in 20 years.

He said China had developed from being one of the poorest countries in the world and has become a great economy which is now contributing to the world’s economic development.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has assured the Group of Government’s full support adding that Zambia offers attractive investment incentives which any would be investor should take advantage off and grow their businesses.

He said Copperbelt province has a lot of investment potential in sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, mining ,forestry construction among others.

