Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on political leaders to reflect on Christian values and ethics when conducting their politics.

Rev. Sumaili said there is need for political leaders to value morality and national principles and promote democracy in the country.

She said this when she paid a courtesy call on Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka today.

Rev. Sumaili said political leaders should uphold the tenets of integrity, transparency and accountability in the utilisation of national resources.

She further said her ministry will intensify the sensitisation of ethics and national values in the various communities.

Rev. Sumaili said the interparty dialogue should be taken seriously as it is a platform for various political players and stakeholders to unite.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said his party is ready for the interparty dialogue and will ensure that peace continues to prevail in the nation.

Mr. Mwila has also urged cadres to refrain from violence during the by elections.

He commended the minister of national guidance for spreading the programmes on the need to uphold national values and principles.