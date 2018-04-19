Kampemba River in Chama district in Muchinga Province has flooded again leaving several people and motorists stranded on both sides.

The flooding of the river followed heavy rains that the district has been experiencing in the last 48 hours.

Both Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary (PS) Jobbicks Kalumba and Chama District Council Chairman Gibby Kabandama have confirmed the development in separate interviews with ZANIS in Chinsali yesterday.

Mr. Gibby Kabandama said that one of the government departmental vehicles was swept away by the fast running water in Kampemba River and it later got submerged into the river.

Mr. Kabandama however, said all the occupants in the Ford Ranger vehicle managed to swim to safety.

He added that the flooding of Kampemba River has again cut off Chama district from the rest of the Province and has since appealed to the Road Development Agency (RDA) to intervene by providing a temporal crossing point.

In February this year, about 377 houses in Chama district were destroyed, cropped, submerged and a number of public infrastructure including crossing points damaged.

Government has since procured 3, 016 iron sheets which have been distributed to the flood victims in the area.

Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the office of the Vice President have also in the last two months been distributing relief food to the affected flood victims who have been put on a 3-month program of receiving food rations that include Mealie meal, Beans, Salt and cooking oil.

Meanwhile Acting DMMU Muchinga Province Regional Coordinator Joshua Banda said his office is closely monitoring the latest floods in the district.