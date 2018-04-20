Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Esther Katongo has revealed that Police in Lusaka have charged three Guo Shun Limited Chinese Directors of Makeni for the offence of copyright infringement.
Ms. Katongo said the three Nationals namely Jiang Chunwa aged 79, Liu Guifen aged 68 and Liu Heling aged 39 infringed on copy right contrary to section 28 (1) of the copy right and performance rights of the Amended Act number 25 of 2010 chapter 406 the laws of Zambia.
The Police Spokesperson explained that facts are that the three Chinese nationals illegally used the industrial design 20 liter water bottles of Fairy Bottling Zambia Limited.
Ms. Katongo said that the accused have been released on police bond awaiting to appear in court.
The Police Spokesperson stated that investigations in the AquaSavana Trademark infringement are ongoing.
This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Esther Katongo.
They will come out clean
There’s counterfeit for all the goods in Zambia now. Letting Chinese in is like voluntarily opening the door for thieves to come and rob your home
Not only infringing the copy right but also fraud and theft. They should be locked up for years with hard labour and then deportation.
They will just change names and buy another ID..
Iam a musician. I will be following this case with a lot of interest. The results will influence my decision to start a production company in Zed or Stay where iam
This word “fake” has really made journalists lazy….this is why we need to elect smart leaders I blame Trump for this one.
By the way has anybody asked the Chines their status in Zambia? Are they investors?