Power Dynamos on Saturday host Red Arrows in Kitwe seeking to bounce back to winning ways after testing their first loss of the 2018 FAZ Super Division campaign last weekend.

Memories of the 2-1 loss at Zesco United in their last match are still fresh as Power tackles Arrows at Arthur Davies Stadium in one of the Week 7 matches.

Third placed Power, who have 13 points from six matches, will return to the top if they beat Arrows.

Leaders Green Buffaloes, who sits on 16 points, will only play their Week 7 match against Lusaka Dynamos on Sunday.

In other games, Nchanga Rangers and Kitwe United renew their old rivalry in the top league when they face off at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola on Saturday.

Nchanga and Kitwe drew their last Super Division matches against Kabwe Youth and Nkwazi respectively.

Chingalika are seventh on the table with 11 points while 14th placed Nchanga have five points after six matches played.

Meanwhile, Nkana’s match against Zanaco has been postponed owing to the Bankers midweek continental engagement away in Morocco.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK SEVEN

Saturday – 21/04/18

13:00 Nkwazi Vs Nakambala Leopards (Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

15:00 National Assembly Vs Napsa Stars (Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

15:00 Nchanga Rangers Vs Kitwe United (Nchanga Stadium)

15:00 Power Dynamos Vs Red Arrows (Arthur Davies Stadium)

15:00 Green Eagles Vs Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (Independence Stadium)

15:00 Buildcon Vs New Monze Swallows (Levy Mwanawasa Stadium)

Sunday – 22/04/18

13:00 Forest Rangers Vs Kabwe Warriors (Levy Mwanawasa Stadium)

15:00 Zesco United Vs Lumwana Radiants (Levy Mwanawasa Stadium)

15:00 Lusaka Dynamos Vs Green Buffaloes (Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

POSTPONED

Nkana Vs Zanaco