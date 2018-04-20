PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has said that he will not waste time with individuals or organisations that want to shun the dialogue process. President Lungu said he has opened his doors for dialogue and he will not waste time in trying to force people to the table.
He observed that a good leader is one who listens to others noting that no one has monopoly of wisdom.
“If you think you know it all, uli Chiwelwele…,” President Lungu said adding that sometimes, even those who make utter nonsense, he sieves their nonsense to pick out minute possible good contributions.
President Lungu said this when he arrived in Ndola as he proceeded to commission the most sophisticated soya bean crushing plant in Africa with a daily production of 1000 MT.
And President Edgar Lungu has commended the Patriotic Front (PF) on the Copperbelt Province for maintaining peace ahead of the Kansuswa and Kalulushi ward by elections, respectively, emphasizing on the need for PF members to remain calm and level headed no matter the extent of provocation.
President Lungu said Copperbelt Province is and remained the stronghold of the PF. He said he was also happy that the party in the province had strongly embraced the tenancy of democracy as Zambia was a democratic nation.
He added that as party President he would encourage all members to embrace democracy because when his tenure of office ends as the PF leader, he will not endorse anyone but rather let the party choose who to succeed him.
The President who is in the province for a two-day working programme is accompanied by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.
The President was received at the airport by several ministers among them Labour Minister Joyce Nonde, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and their Copperbelt province counterpart Japhen Mwakalombe.
And speaking earlier Mr. Mwakalombe thanked the President for awarding ten percent of the Black mountain to Copperbelt youths popularly known as Jerabos.
The Minister said the gesture was a job creation venture for youths who were unemployed.
And Copperbelt province PF Chairman Steven Kainga informed the president that the party was intact in the province.
He said the strength and popularity of the party would be seen in the fourth coming by election when they manage to scoop all the seats.
Mr. Kainga further added that the party in the province had embraced the announcement of party elections as it was an indication that PF was a democratic party.
Where is Vodka LUNGU? why sending an old lady (INONGE) who can’t even remember what is being talked about. By the time she fly back she will forget all what was discussed, even her PA’s or delegation would not record the exact conversations as they would have been been eating nice food and watching London.
Vodka LUNGU is drinking Jameson with Dora and Rupiah instead of being at such an important occasion.
READ AFRICA CONFIDENTIAL DEBTS MOUNTING ON ZAMBIA THATS WHY HE CAN’T ATTEND BECAUSE HE IS EMBARRASSED
How you came to be born in Ndola Central when no other black Zambian has come forward that they were born there in 1956.
How you happen to have two mothers
how you happen to have been born in Ndola and Kitwe.
How no one knows you between birth and Mukuba secondary
You are simply a fraud who needs to be arrested
Man of vision ECL. Please mothers do not let your little girls present flowers to grown men. What are you teaching that young girl exactly?
Are you insinuating that our kapenta here, chibwabwa, kanunka, kalembula, impwa and many Zambian dishes are not nice food?
He is right as well.
You have unflinching support of our patriotism. Please press on with what matters to mama Zambia. Nakateka, ala lekeni chibanyonge bamumbimunda. Leave them chocking in envy, bitterness, malice and lifeless ego. No more babysitting its time for realclear politics in best national interest. Even in denocracy freedom is not the absence of laws and respondibilities.
Today some people no mention of MBA,MSc,BSc, MA,FCCA,CIMA,and now PhD only Bb2014 ifyakale! Now you are becoming like Jonathan
Way to go Mr President
Does this lazy Bum know what the word dialogue means…how I miss the mature leaders of yesteryear not these cowards and chancers…
This Lazy thing is happy to answer all questions on the airport tarmac but will not answer questions raised by Mulongoti…he would rather his bootlickers answer them!!
The is professional journalist in the UK who will ask him very serious questions. He avoids to trave to such serious occasions.
“The President who is in the province for a two-day working programme is accompanied by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.”
Really laughable…honestly who goes for a working visit with his Party SG on Friday to Ndola…what a lazy bum will have for President
There we are. ECL up. Kambwili down.
Mr. president you are doing exactly what you are speaking against….put zambia first and hear why others think they have better ideas….shame them if they dont show it in the meetings……..
Can this dialogue nonsense stop.Obviously it is beyond PF,it has been one year now and if the way our president has handled it is a reflection of how he is ruling then we have more problems than we can imagine.This was an opportunity for the president to show leadership and he has failed the test in my view.This is not an opportunity for him to be choosy.The agony is that he wants to continue in 2021.The question is to do what?Can you imagine if we had an emergency like an earthquake how can this person who clearly fails elementary things handle it?
Comment:Sad reads. Each day it’s Lungu…Lungu…Lungu. Do you have lives? let the fellow work.
This lazy man has no leadership skills whatsoever..he wants to dictate who mediates the dialogue process he has shun going to Commonwealth meeting because he is scared of the Scotland lady but he has time to fly to Ndola for working visit when its Friday today…really laughable.