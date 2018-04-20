PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has said that he will not waste time with individuals or organisations that want to shun the dialogue process. President Lungu said he has opened his doors for dialogue and he will not waste time in trying to force people to the table.

He observed that a good leader is one who listens to others noting that no one has monopoly of wisdom.

“If you think you know it all, uli Chiwelwele…,” President Lungu said adding that sometimes, even those who make utter nonsense, he sieves their nonsense to pick out minute possible good contributions.

President Lungu said this when he arrived in Ndola as he proceeded to commission the most sophisticated soya bean crushing plant in Africa with a daily production of 1000 MT.

And President Edgar Lungu has commended the Patriotic Front (PF) on the Copperbelt Province for maintaining peace ahead of the Kansuswa and Kalulushi ward by elections, respectively, emphasizing on the need for PF members to remain calm and level headed no matter the extent of provocation.

President Lungu said Copperbelt Province is and remained the stronghold of the PF. He said he was also happy that the party in the province had strongly embraced the tenancy of democracy as Zambia was a democratic nation.

.

He added that as party President he would encourage all members to embrace democracy because when his tenure of office ends as the PF leader, he will not endorse anyone but rather let the party choose who to succeed him.

The President who is in the province for a two-day working programme is accompanied by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.

The President was received at the airport by several ministers among them Labour Minister Joyce Nonde, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and their Copperbelt province counterpart Japhen Mwakalombe.

And speaking earlier Mr. Mwakalombe thanked the President for awarding ten percent of the Black mountain to Copperbelt youths popularly known as Jerabos.

The Minister said the gesture was a job creation venture for youths who were unemployed.

And Copperbelt province PF Chairman Steven Kainga informed the president that the party was intact in the province.

He said the strength and popularity of the party would be seen in the fourth coming by election when they manage to scoop all the seats.

Mr. Kainga further added that the party in the province had embraced the announcement of party elections as it was an indication that PF was a democratic party.