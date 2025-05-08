In response to growing public concern and a recent statement by the U.S. Ambassador to Zambia regarding persistent thefts of medical supplies, the Government of the Republic of Zambia has issued a formal statement through the Ministry of Health. The statement outlines concrete steps being taken to safeguard the country’s healthcare supply chain, improve accountability, and protect essential medicines from systemic theft and diversion.

Below is the full unaltered statement as released by the Minister of Health:



MEDIA STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF HEALTH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka, Zambia, 8th May, 2025

Government Action to Combat Medical Drug Theft and Strengthen Zambia’s Healthcare Supply Chain

The Zambian Government acknowledges the concerns raised by the Ambassador of the United States of America to Zambia regarding recurrent thefts of medicines. The Zambian Government wishes to reaffirm its commitment to resolving this unfortunate issue. We express our profound gratitude to the American Government and people for their generous support, which has significantly strengthened Zambia’s healthcare services, particularly in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Malaria, and other public health challenges.

The theft of medicines jeopardizes public health, depriving patients of essential treatments, and undermining confidence in Zambia’s healthcare system. This persistent challenge, reflects a deep-rooted problem that took hold long before the current administration assumed office in August 2021, stemming from systemic weaknesses in oversight and supply chain management, under previous governments.

To address this, the Government of Zambia has implemented robust remedial measures to protect medicines, ensuring that they reach the patients who need them most. You may wish to note that the President of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema commissioned a comprehensive independent forensic audit of the entire medicines supply chain immediately the concerns were raised. This audit was commissioned by the Auditor General’s Office and conducted by Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC). The interim report was shared with stakeholders, including co-operating partners, at State House at the invitation of the President.

Following the preliminary report, the Government of Zambia took the following actions;

a) A number of ZAMMSA officials were suspended and/or removed from their positions, including the Director General, Mr. Victor Nyasulu, the Director Supply Planning, Ms. Nalishebo Siyandi, the Director Procurement, Mr. Nchimunya Habadu, and the Director of Finance, Mr. Milimo Ngululu. You may wish note that other than the Director of Finance these officials are appearing before the courts of law.

The final report has been completed and cleared by the Office of the Auditor General for further action. Note that there will be no sacred cows in this process. However, all the suspects will go through the entire legal process, with the presumption of being innocent until proven guilty by our competent courts of law. The Government of the Republic of Zambia urges the Ambassador of the United States of America to Zambia to share any additional information that may be useful for action and/or prosecution.

Further, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has intensified its operations, leading to the arrest and prosecution of additional individuals involved in the thefts of medicines.

To enhance oversight, the Government has established a Joint National Drug Taskforce to conduct real-time monitoring, early detection, and prevention of theft across the supply chain.

In its quest to improve visibility of the supply chain system, ZAMMSA has implemented an advanced digital stock tracking system. This system enables real-time monitoring of medical inventories, ensuring accurate record-keeping and reducing diversions and/or theft of medicines.

To ensure long-term sustainability, the Ministry of Health, ZAMMSA, and key stakeholders are set to convene next week in the Copperbelt for an annual planning exercise to assess Zambia’s medical needs for 2026. This strategic session will focus on optimizing resource allocation, strengthening supply chain security, and guaranteeing the availability of essential medicines for all Zambians.

We want to assure the public that Zambia currently maintains sufficient stocks of essential medicines, including antiretroviral, antimalarial, and other critical drugs, with no immediate risk of shortages. Under this government national essential drug availability has increased from averages under 35% to well over 75% country-wide for primary care.

The government is engaged in constructive dialogue with the U.S. Government to address their concerns, implement robust solutions, and maintain the strong partnership that underpins our healthcare progress. The government is committed to transparency, accountability, and justice in delivering quality healthcare to every Zambian. By working together, we can protect our healthcare system and ensure that medicines reach those in need.

“The Government under President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the public of transparency and accountability, as demonstrated by the suspension of senior management at ZAMMSA and the dissolution of its board. This action was taken without victimizing anyone or rushing to make arrests.”

Hon. Dr. Elijah J. Muchima, PhD, MP

MINISTER OF HEALTH