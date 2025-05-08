Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has warmly praised his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema during the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Forum in Lusaka, describing him as an inspirational leader whose personal journey and vision exemplify Africa’s potential for progress.

Speaking before delegates at the high-profile gathering, President Masisi began his remarks with a personal tribute, referring to President Hichilema as “my brother and friend” whose path to leadership was marked by “extraordinary struggle, resilience and courage that should inspire us all.” The Botswana leader emphasized that such qualities of determination and vision are precisely what Africa needs to realize its ambitious digital trade aspirations under the AfCFTA framework.

President Masisi struck a tone of urgent optimism as he addressed the forum’s central theme of accelerating digital trade integration across the continent. “We stand at a defining moment in Africa’s economic transformation,” he declared, “where our collective future depends not on further declarations but on decisive action to break down barriers and build the digital infrastructure that will connect our people and economies.”

The Botswana leader reserved particular praise for Zambia’s role in advancing the continental agenda, noting President Hichilema’s personal commitment to making the AfCFTA a reality. “I salute my brother President Hichilema as one of the true champions of this cause,” Masisi said, “and I call on all African leaders to match such commitment with concrete steps that will turn this grand vision into tangible benefits for our citizens.”

Beyond the policy discussions, President Masisi took time to celebrate the deep historical and cultural ties between Botswana and Zambia, describing the relationship as one of “shared heritage and mutual understanding that transcends diplomacy.” He humorously thanked Zambians for their patience with visiting delegations that inevitably add to Lusaka’s notorious traffic congestion, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

The Digital Trade Forum, bringing together policymakers and business leaders from across Africa, aims to develop practical strategies for implementing the AfCFTA’s digital commerce provisions. President Masisi’s glowing endorsement of his Zambian counterpart’s leadership added significant political weight to the proceedings, reinforcing Zambia’s emerging role as a key player in Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

As the continent seeks to capitalize on the AfCFTA’s potential to boost intra-African trade, President Masisi’s remarks highlighted both the promise of regional cooperation and the pressing need for action. His personal tribute to President Hichilema served as a powerful reminder that Africa’s economic future will be shaped by leaders who can combine vision with practical execution.