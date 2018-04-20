Paul Banda aka Just Slim has purposefully combined well with Michael Phiri aka Mic this time yet with another hit entitled“Nikukonde” his second official single for 2018.

Nikukonde, which is an immediate follow up to Mi Want Yuh (featuring Cactus Agony). In the song a man is promising a lady with nothing but pure and unequalled love, whilst appealing to the same lady to let go completely of all fake promises she is being tormented with by some fake men!

Just Slim with his collaborations, it appears, has vowed to be an epitome of brilliance and ear-soothing where modern club music genre is concerned, going by his excellent and well polished vocals. Mic showcases his usual guitar virtuosity.

The song not only boasts of sober language usage in its composition but it is also danceable whilst upholding the utmost unparalleled creativity and originality, produced by Eselayem and Mic.