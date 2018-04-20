Veteran Sports administrator Simataa Simataa has said that was a schoolmate of President Edgar Lungu at Mukuba Secondary School in Kitwe and that People like People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti and New Labour Party President Fresher Siwale have no traceable history.
Reacting to assertions made by the duo on Prime TV that President Edgar Lungu is not the person he says he is and that he stole someone’s identity, Mr Simataa said that that he met the president at Mukuba Secondary School in 1974 where the President was his senior and prefect.
“People like Mike are the ones with untraceable background, we don’t know their primary schools, their secondary school, they were not prefects or students at any college say Evelyn Hone or NIPA, they have acquired their degrees online in old age. Mike himself has no traceable history,” Mr Simataa said
The veteran sports administrator further said that the two later met as students at the University of Zambia.
Mr Simataa said: “His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a prefect and I mean our prefect at the time, he is a Chimwemwe Product, he was my senior and I want to state here that he was a very well known figure not because he was rich or poor, no, he was well known because he was exceptionally intelligent and among the few students that Mukuba produced that went to Unza with Six points.
“At Unza, he was my senior, he was exceptionally intelligent and brilliant. State Counsel Wynter Kabimba can testify to this,” Mr Simaata said.
Mr Simataa said: “This man is a very humble man and he is like that, he has been like that, he was among the few graduates from Unza who got straight enrolled from Ziale to the Banking World Barclays Bank under the legal department before that the President worked under legal Aid under the supervision of the current chief justice Ireen Mambililima. His history is traceable, we knew his Mother Amai Jere, she was a Marketeer. Those who are peddling lies unfortunately they don’t have any idea about the man. Not all Zambians can be born in UTH.”
Who cares about his nonexistent school records? Bwana Mkubwa Lungu has no traceable vision its just borrow and spend.
I don’t know what is in there for Simataa or why he is reacting to a political statement.
Either way – this story is a sham. I’m traceable in zambia and have MBA,MSc,BSc, MA,FCCA,CIMA,and now PhD
I have remain humble and content.
These nonentities who are enjoying this back and forth story on this topic are clearly not fit to wear my knickers.
I’m getting fed up of it !
Thanks
BB2014,2016
No news here..next…..LT please give us real news we all know Lungu is Zambian stop entertaining attention seekers
Chimwemwe……
That explains it right there.
Nolanda sana
How are you.
Do you know God? If yes how do you know him?
Read some few note bellow!
God created everything Genesis 1:1, and it was perfect (good)! Genesis 1:31. Then people sinned against God Genesis 3. After some years one man by the name of Abraham became Gods friend according to James 2:23 and God blessed him, his children and all his offspring’s who were told to do Gods will. Because to God if our Parents or ancestors sin then we are also sinners and we deserve punishment Exodus 20:5.
So since our fathers sinned and we have all sinned (obviously we have done something wrong before). God is annoyed and we deserve to be punished and the punishment is of death. Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” but still God loves people (us) instead of killing us all he said let someone pay for them who was his son. Who was and still is righteous so that he exchange his righteousness for the sins of the world (us) as John 3:16 state “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
So now we have a role to play according to John that is to believe in the righteous son of God as the redeemer of our sins then we will escape the wrath of God. That is the only way!
After we believe one day Jesus will come back and take those who believe to a place which will be perfect as that of the beginning John 14:3- so before he comes we need to read is word (the Bible) and learn how he wants us to live while waiting.
Do you believe Jesus Now? If so pray as follows.. “Dear God, I believe in your son that he died for my sins and all my inherited sins and I accept him as my savior. Amen”
If you prayed that prayer please find a bible believing church and learn more about this Jesus. You can also contact me!
Amen, Gov!!
Amen
Whether hus Zambian or not,all what the Zambian people want is development..People want better health services,better schools,lower taxes etc.Not a thieving govt.
…this about puts this brainless debate to rest…
Mr. Mulogonti and his “brother in lies” Mr. Siwale should be taken to task by their parties for peddling lies.