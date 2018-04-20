Veteran Sports administrator Simataa Simataa has said that was a schoolmate of President Edgar Lungu at Mukuba Secondary School in Kitwe and that People like People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti and New Labour Party President Fresher Siwale have no traceable history.

Reacting to assertions made by the duo on Prime TV that President Edgar Lungu is not the person he says he is and that he stole someone’s identity, Mr Simataa said that that he met the president at Mukuba Secondary School in 1974 where the President was his senior and prefect.

“People like Mike are the ones with untraceable background, we don’t know their primary schools, their secondary school, they were not prefects or students at any college say Evelyn Hone or NIPA, they have acquired their degrees online in old age. Mike himself has no traceable history,” Mr Simataa said

The veteran sports administrator further said that the two later met as students at the University of Zambia.

Mr Simataa said: “His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a prefect and I mean our prefect at the time, he is a Chimwemwe Product, he was my senior and I want to state here that he was a very well known figure not because he was rich or poor, no, he was well known because he was exceptionally intelligent and among the few students that Mukuba produced that went to Unza with Six points.

“At Unza, he was my senior, he was exceptionally intelligent and brilliant. State Counsel Wynter Kabimba can testify to this,” Mr Simaata said.

Mr Simataa said: “This man is a very humble man and he is like that, he has been like that, he was among the few graduates from Unza who got straight enrolled from Ziale to the Banking World Barclays Bank under the legal department before that the President worked under legal Aid under the supervision of the current chief justice Ireen Mambililima. His history is traceable, we knew his Mother Amai Jere, she was a Marketeer. Those who are peddling lies unfortunately they don’t have any idea about the man. Not all Zambians can be born in UTH.”