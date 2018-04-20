Kasama Municipal Council has sourced about K 2.7 million to go towards the completion of the Civic Center in the district.

Town Clerk Zakeyo Mbao has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama today.

Mr. Mbao said the construction of the Civic Center – which stalled due to lack of funds will soon resume following the release of funds by government through the Ministry of Local Government.

He said the stalled project when completed, will help in securing office accommodation which the local authority has been grappling with for many years.

Mr. Mbao said the Civic Center which almost became a ‘White Elephant’ is a source of concern not only to members of the public but to government as well.

He said the funding for the project has been sourced by government from INDO (Z) Bank Limited.

And speaking during the signing ceremony of various contracts to go towards the completion of the Civic Center today, Mr. Mbao disclosed that five contractors have been awarded contracts to complete different works on the project.

He added that, the remaining works such as metal and electrical fittings will require the involvement of specialized personnel hence, the urgent need to engage various contractors.

Mr. Mbao has since appealed to the contractors to ensure that they work according to schedule adding that, no excuse will be accepted as funds are already available.

The facility whose construction started in 2011 is expected to be completed within 10 weeks.

And one of the contractors Dods General Dealers Limited of Ndola has assured the local authority that works will be completed according to the schedule.