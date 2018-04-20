JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Zambia’s opposition leader Hakainde Hichelema accused President Edgar Lungu’s government on Thursday of political killings, rights abuses and rampant corruption, calling on South Africa to intervene to restore calm.
Hichilema, who spent four months in jail last year on a treason charge, said regional allies needed to apply pressure on Lungu or risk Zambia descending into the economic disarray seen in neighboring Zimbabwe under former President Robert Mugabe.
Zambia, Africa’s second largest copper producer, has been criticized by rights groups for an increase in political arrests under Lungu and concerns about corruption following reports of billions of dollars in undisclosed borrowing.
Lungu denies there is a government corruption problem or that police are used to stifle dissent.
“I am asking the region to open its eyes to a brutal regime and to do all it can to restore the rule of law, or the world will be looking at the next Zimbabwe,” Hichilema said in an interview in Johannesburg.
“It is in South Africa’s interest as the regional powerhouse to act now or it will suffer from economic collapse of its neighbor and mass migration over its border.”
South Africa is the commercial gateway to the region and has powerful influence over its neighbors.
Pretoria intervened to bring together a unity government in Zimbabwe after scores were killed in post-election violence in 2008 and swiftly brought an end to an attempted coup in Lesotho in 2014.
Zambia is due to hold elections in 2021 but Hichilema said it was impossible to hold a free and fair vote in the current environment because Lungu controlled the electoral commission.
Rights groups and diplomats have not reported a crackdown on dissent on the scale described by Hichilema.
“It is much, much worse than the world thinks,” he said.
Hichilema, an economist and businessman widely known as HH, was arrested in April last year and charged with treason after his convoy failed to make way for Lungu’s motorcade.
He was released in August after state prosecutors dropped the charges.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma did not publicly call for Hichilema’s release, drawing criticism from South African opposition parties who said Zuma was failing to uphold regional democracy.
Hichilema said he had more faith in new South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, a successful businessman who came to power in February after Zuma was forced out by his own party.
“We’ve been greatly encouraged by what we’ve seen in South Africa and we now want it to have a positive impact regionally.”
Source:Reuters
Ba heke, heke you are not the first one to contest presidential elections in Zambia. KK was booted out of power by Chiluba without external intervention, Banda is another using the same electoral systems left by others. This serial calling for outside help every time you are agreived is a sign of weakness. Put your house in order first and take a leaf from accomplished politicians like late Sata. Zambia is a sovereignty nation and should sort out it’s domestic problems. Zambians can’t see the problems you are talking about except yourself and your party. The best is sale your manifesto to the Zambians, tell us what you will do different from PF, otherwise expect another defeat. You can’t be running to outsiders to solve Zambias’ problems all the time.
– Angola has rooted out an oppressive & corrupt Dos Santos and his children
– Zimbabwe has rooted out an oppressive & corrupt Mugabe & his wife grace
– South Africa has rooted out a corrupt Zuma with his corrupt Guptas
Why is Zambia so CURSED so cursed to be stuck with an oppressive, corrupt, tribalist leader with his violent brain-washed PF00L worshipers? Are they so blind to the damage this MALAWIAN DRUNKARD is causing?
In a single day in 2022, Zambia must repay US$750million, and in 2024 it must repay US$1Billion and between 2025 to 2027 must repay US$1.25 in 3 installments. Yet Lungu is oblivious to this and has no plans to stop borrowing. Fredson Yamba is at IMF as we speak, begging for a loan.
It’s like your car getting stuck at a rail cross-road and the TRAIN is fast…
CONT’D
It’s like your car getting stuck at a rail cross-road and the TRAIN is fast approaching but you f00lishly ignore it and start changing radio stations on car radio and singing along to your favorite songs.
This sata.nist will not stop telling lies about his own country. I blame Zambians. South Africans cannot allow an Opposition leader saying such about his country.
This is a sellout like Morgan Tsvangirai.
Dear HI
Please stop crying to foreigners about the situation in Zambia. Change will only be brought about by ourselves as Zambian. We did it in 1991 when we kicked out KK. We did it in 2001 in rejecting the third term bid. We did it in 2011 when we kicked out corrupt RB.
Just show leadership and people will follow you. Don’t be a cry baby running here and there. You already have some muscle on the political scene. use it and work to grow it. The people know the problems they are facing. You need to demonstrate that you can help them find solutions rather than whining to foreigners.
thanks
Now HH wants a SIGNAL South Africa…..
trying to look good by laying about rivals … shame
Mad cow disease.
QUOTE: Rights groups and diplomats have not reported a crackdown on dissent on the scale described by Hichilema.
He will now start blaming them for insensitivity. Zambia is now faced with a strain of madness never seen before. Zambians let’s help this man get treated quickly before its too late. We love him. He is one of us but he is disgracing us on the international scene. The world will have doubts about the calibre of opposition in Zambia. It must not get to that. Let us help him.
HH is right. He is wrong too. Why do I say so?.
He is right that the amount of arrests have increased following increased violence by UPND.
He is wrong because he is complaining to a wrong audience, unless he wants voters from SA.
Hahahahaha
Hehehe … Bwana HH, you are a big loser! Your Anglo friends and sponsors want their money back! Stop wasting everybody’s time! UPND is not different from PF! While PF has sold Zambia to the Chinese, UPND will sell us to Anglo Americans. We must stop these plunderers!
Your problem HH is tribalism. Clean your Party of that ugly tribal tag. UPND has a rough ride trying to wash off the indelible tribal stamp. It’s easy. Change the leadership. Madness is fielding the same losing team with a tribal face and hoping to win. Take a deliberate bold step. Put a Kaonde, Lozi, Bemba or indeed a frustrated job seeker like ka Mulongoti to head UPND and we will take you seriously and the tag will wash off. No-one will ever again accuse UPND of being tribal. But as long as you stick to “Only a Tonga can lead UPND,” you are stuck with tribalism and you may forget about stepping into State House. State House is for a President of all Zambians. Your aim should be to de-tribalize UPND and attract a national following. Take my advice.
CHAINAMA CASE
This is an imbecile for sure! Why is this guy really trying to dent President Lungu? Hasnt he tried enough and all have seen that he is a liar and there is a BIG underhand method behind all this ranting? Are the UPND 2016 elections Financial sponsors barking rampantly at HH that he has been left with no more excuses but to tarnish the country’s name to the outside world? Alexander Nix of Cambridge analytica has resigned and will be grilled by UK Parliament next week. HH and UPND know very well that their tricks will be confirmed and laid bare next week. No wonder the man is now a mental case.
hh at it again. Always inciting other people/organisations to fight his battles. Why this desperation for power.
Iam sure Cyril Ramamposa and south Africans are laughing at this immature bad loser. How can a developing country interven on another sovereign developing country? What ignorance is that!
Please hh don’t say we, don’t include us in your madness. This crook is really in trouble with his financiers. Just pay them their money.
Ndeloleshafwe
Comment:Great advice. But does H.H and his team have ears? Only what he says is true…as for Lungu..?