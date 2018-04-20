The Zambia Boxing Federation ( ZBF ) says it will send four boxers to the Africa Youth Boxing Federation Championship (ABFC ) tournament in Casablanca , Morocco next month, May 2018.

ZBF Secretary General Bright Combo said that his Federation will send the four boxers to the to the 13 day tournament to take place in Casablanca from 5th May to 13 May, 2018. Chomba said the Federation is making arrangements to camp the boxers at the Olympic Youth Development Center ( OYDC ) in Lusaka on 24th April, 2018 till the team leaves for the championship.

“ We are working very closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports through the Private Public Partnership ( PPP) to achieve this , “ he said in a statement obtained by ZANIS sports.He revealed that the coaches to drill the team comprising two male and two female boxers includes Jonathan Mwila and Dennis Zimba.

The team of four boxers to be in camp are David Mwale, Ben Banda, Violet Phiri and Felistus Nkandu.