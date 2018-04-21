Southern Province Minister has ordered that only Air Time and Newspaper traders are to be found on the streets as vendors in a directive given to Siavonga District Council District Planner. The Local authority has been given a seven days ultimatum to get rid of Street Vendors in accordance with statutory instrument No.134 of 1992.

And Siavonga District Planner Officer Trophius Kafunga explained that the Minister ordered the district council to remove vendors from the street for the district to maintain its standard as a tourist town.

Mr. Kafunga disclosed that some street vendors will be relocated to Kanyelele, Mitchel, and Game markets where stands for vegetables are laying idle.

He said some of the vacant stands at Kanyelele market are being used for selling furniture by carpenters.

And Siavonga Member of Parliament (MP) Darious Mulundu has also advised the Local authority to sensitize street vendors on the seven days ultimatum given by the Minister to move from the streets.

Mr. Mulundu however, refuted claims that Saivonga district did not welcome the development of constructing a shopping mall and that it was given to Chirundu district.