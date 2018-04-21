THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Mandevu constituency has defended its area member of Parliament Jean Kapata’s statement, which has been widely criticized.

Ms. Kapata is reported to have said that “this is the time to eat if we do not eat now, when we are going to eat? Have you heard my colleagues?” when she addressed PF members at Nakatindi Hall.

In an interview, PF Mandevu constituency secretary Lemmy Bwalya said Ms Kapata meant that it was time to eat and enjoy the proceeds of good governance and steady leadership of President Lungu.

Mr Bwalya said Ms Kapata was pointing to the fact that the PF government had good plans to empower youths and women across Zambia through the available channels and avenues.

He reiterated that it wrong for some disgruntled individuals to twist the statement’s meaning when she meant that it was time to reap from what people cultivated by voting for the PF and President Lungu.

“I wish to remind the Mast newspaper and its funders that we will not slumber as Mandevu but we will defend our MP together with the President.

“Honourable Kapata’s statement at Nakatindi Hall didn’t reflect what the Mast has put it, instead she meant that it was time to eat and enjoy the proceeds of good governance and steady leadership of President Lungu,” said Mr Bwalya.