THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Mandevu constituency has defended its area member of Parliament Jean Kapata’s statement, which has been widely criticized.
Ms. Kapata is reported to have said that “this is the time to eat if we do not eat now, when we are going to eat? Have you heard my colleagues?” when she addressed PF members at Nakatindi Hall.
In an interview, PF Mandevu constituency secretary Lemmy Bwalya said Ms Kapata meant that it was time to eat and enjoy the proceeds of good governance and steady leadership of President Lungu.
Mr Bwalya said Ms Kapata was pointing to the fact that the PF government had good plans to empower youths and women across Zambia through the available channels and avenues.
He reiterated that it wrong for some disgruntled individuals to twist the statement’s meaning when she meant that it was time to reap from what people cultivated by voting for the PF and President Lungu.
“I wish to remind the Mast newspaper and its funders that we will not slumber as Mandevu but we will defend our MP together with the President.
“Honourable Kapata’s statement at Nakatindi Hall didn’t reflect what the Mast has put it, instead she meant that it was time to eat and enjoy the proceeds of good governance and steady leadership of President Lungu,” said Mr Bwalya.
This Lemmy Bwalya thinks we’re all kids. Really laughable!
“…Lemmy Bwalya said Ms Kapata meant that it was time to eat and enjoy the proceeds of good governance and steady leadership of President Lungu.’
What on earth is this supposed to mean? Who on earth even has the guts to say such nonsense. If would have been understood if such a message was meant for PF cadres, but as it stands it was meant for all Zambians which in itself is an insult. Mama, please we need a signal on how to deal with PF.
NB. I am not UPND neither PF, I’m not partisan at all. I am a patriotic Zambian. Selah.
they will steal and eat but come 2021, mubalonga muma prisons bonse.
“….she meant that it was time to eat and enjoy the proceeds of good governance and steady leadership of President Lungu,” said Mr Bwalya….”
What proceeds ? $17 billion debt ?
PF are made of street thugs and thieves , sata was right.
Where is that silly Religious Minister God-free to translate this folly
same as saying UBOMBA MWIBALA ALYA MWIBALA.
Ubomba mwibala? See the drift?
First it was the SG Mwila and now kapata. At least zambians now cannot claim that they didn’t know that PF were just in power to eat. They are just being told the truth. Hats off to PF for being the most truthful party.