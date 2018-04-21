PF interviews 10 candidates for Chilanga parliamentary by-election

TEN candidates vying for the Chilanga parliamentary seat in the forth coming by-election have been interviewed by the Patriotic Front constituency office, Secretary General Davis Mwila has said.

Mr Mwila revealed that the party had received ten applications from people vying to contest the Chilanga Parliamentary seat set for June 5.

In an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr Mwila said the Constituency office in Chilanga has since conducted the interviews and the successful candidate will be adopted during the Central Committee meeting next week on Saturday

