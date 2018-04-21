The Minister of Finance Honourable Margaret Mwanakatwe has assured Zambians and the international community that Zambia does not and will never hide its debt.
And the Minister of National Development Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme has urged Zambian diplomats serving abroad to fly the Zambian flag high and woo Foreign Direct Investment that will benefit the people.
Speaking to the diplomatic staff when she and Mr. Chiteme paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA His Excellency Dr Ngosa Simbyakula at the Embassy in Washington DC, the Finance Minister told the diplomats that during their various engagements in their countries of accreditation they should share and assure the international community that Zambia’s debt was still sustainable.
“It’s important for you to understand that we are not hiding any debt; give out the correct information. We are not intending, and we have never hidden any debt. You can’t hide a debt. Debt is like a pregnancy, it will show,” Mrs. Mwanakatwe said. “We are servicing our debt and Zambia is managing to pay its debts in line with its obligations.”
The Minister informed the diplomats about Zambia’s economic outlook. She said the country had received a lot of interest in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), particularly in the agriculture, tourism, manufacturing solar and hydro power and construction sectors.
“You are our ambassadors at any given time; share information with your fellow diplomats here in Washington DC,” she said.
Mrs Mwanakatwe urged the trade attaché to proactively work with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to attract investors into Zambia.
And the Minister of National Development Planning, Honourable Alexander Chiteme, urged Zambian diplomats to put the country first and engage with various stakeholders in promoting the country’s economic potential. The Minister of National Development Planning urged the diplomats to always familiarise themselves with strategic policy documents that Zambia has in place like the Seventh National Development Plan, the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme and the Debt Sustainability Strategy and articulate them to the world as they market the country.
Mr. Chiteme said diplomatic missions were important linkages for Zambia with the international community and should position themselves to contribute to national development.
In welcoming the ministers and the delegation to the 2018 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, Ambassador Dr Simbyakula commended the Government for spearheading the national development agenda. Ambassador Simbyakula assured of his staff’s support to the delegation.
Mrs Mwanakatwe and Mr. Chiteme were accompanied by Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Finance and Economic Development) Mr. Christopher Mvunga, Ministry of National Development Planning – Permanent Secretary (Development Planning) Mr. Chola Chabala, Ministry of Finance – Permanent Secretary (Economic Management and Finance) Mr. Mukuli Chikuba and other government officials.
The statement was released to the media by Mr Chibaula Silwamba, the Spokesperson for Ministry of National Development Planning.
I whole heartedly agree with you and believe she is saying NOTHING but the WHOLE TRUTH
Thanks
BB2014,2016
“Debt is like a pregnancy, it will show…” that’s a good one from our Finance Minister.
One might go further to say most of these debts are just as unwanted as some pregnancies, yet the outcome is what matters – what seems to be a curse may turn out to be a blessing in the end.
You are very gullible….remember that story of the drunk husband who always beats the wife..
The intellect of the Permanent Secretaries in these two Ministries of wide vista of Finance and National Planning is shallow.
Whereas the constitution restricts the pool to appoint as Cabinet Ministers, there is no such restriction for Permanent Secretaries. There are many great PF aligned achievers that can provide proper intellectual and networking guidance who could be appointed. Even more if the net is cast wider for the marginalised but patriotic groups, nevertheless.
So if it is sustainable why are IMF not giving you the money you seek?
She says debt is being serviced but why are there arrears? Arrears are not a sign that all is well. Maggie Mwanakatwe isn’t to blame, not even Felix Mutati but a certain smart alecking Alexander Chikwanda and Fredson Yamba who promised a sinking fund while running a run-away budget deficit.
Is that an echo i hear from Mozambique, surely not
Really laughable…these reckless dingbats are coming back emptyhanded from Washington; fooool me once, shame on you; fooool me twice, shame on me.
Mrs Mwanakatwe not all of us are dull like the average PF cadre.It is common knowledge that debt contracted from the Chinese government or state corporations never touches the treasury and is easy to hide.
Sri Lanka and Mozambique are good examples of a miscarriage suddenly happening when the pregnancy was hidden using a belt.
Look at Sri Lanka the corrupt leaders contracted a billion dollar overpriced port from the Chinese just to get bribes from the Chine Contractor…today they have defaulted and Chines army is got it back and will use it as a strategic base.
The Chinese are members of the IMF and they report whatever Zambia owes so that if the global financial system comes under stress, they know where the problems lie. That way, the IMF gets to know what is going on, including trade debt from the Chinese. That is what you sign up for when you join the IMF.
Zambians – a people with issues over debt!!! If you must be educated, the whole capitalist world is about debt & debt repaying. Big companies get debt, in different forms. Today even in zambia that furniture, tv, fridge etc in your homes was acquired through debt. The USA has debt in trillions. Some of that debt is from China. Same as the UK. So debt is a normal way of doing things – only it should be within your ability to service. Thats all. In itself, debt, if managed by people with good plans can be empowering. So Zambians, lets the debt debate be about 1. If its being used for things that empower the country & the people. 2. How debt will be paid back. Not just noises about debt itself
You have no understanding of debt…do you understand why there is credit check? Do you know the difference between good debt and bad debt? Do you know what an asset is and what a liability is?