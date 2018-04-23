Youth Aid Chairperson Chungu Kachenga has challenged patriotic front deputy media director to media director Antonio mwanza to apologize to Senior Chief Mukuni And Hamusonde of southern province for accusing them of being used as of as propaganda tool against President Edgar Lungu by the opposition United Party For National Development (UPND).
Mr. Kachenga says it is disrespectful for a youth like Mr. Mwanza to begin to speak negatively about senior royal highnesses and publicly accuse them of being partisan.
He has told q-news that it is irrational for the PF to think that every Zambian will side with them especially with what is happening now.
Mr. Kachenga says it is not in order for young people like Antonio Mwanza to battle with such highly respected and god ordained elderly people.
And The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has described as saddening, tendencies by Zambians to doubt the parentage of every President that has ever ruled the country.
YALI governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza tells q-news that it is disturbing that all past presidents’ parentage has been doubted.
He explains that it is further disheartening that even President Edgar Lungu’s parentage is being questioned by some political players who have aspirations of ruling this country.
Mr. Mwanza has however reiterated that the burden to prove that President Edgar Lungu is not Zambian lies on those who are accusing him, and not himself.
He says those alleging that president lungu is not Zambian should come forth with evidence so that the matter is put to rest.
Do they deserve it?
I DO NOT THINK THEY DESERVE ANY RESPECT IF THEY CUN’T IN THE FIRST PLACE RESPECT THEMSELVES.
I MEANT, ‘CAN’T’
No one doubted that of LPM
Kachenga your a goat respect is not something you ask for the two chiefs mentioned are well known to be active in politics supporting HH which is a well known fact.They can gain the respect you are asking for if they stay away from politics and we shall accord them the respect they deserve.Antanio Mwanza is right in issuing his statement.
Ubufumu bucindika ubwine. First the chief should not have cheapened himself in the first place. Such behavior opens a chief to all kinds of ridicule.
This Isaac Mwanza, is he the only YALI employee? Why is he the only one voicing out on behalf of the organisation? Doesnt the organisation have a Board Chairperson, Executive Director or Public Relations Officer?
Advise your chiefs to stay away from politics if they want respect…!
sometime back I heard nsenga chiefs, simattaa and lusaambo talk on the issue ,them it was not politics ,now that the two chiefs have spoken by merely asking for clarity its politics .mr mwanza why are u double standard?or does it mean now that if you speak against what PF its politics and if you support its not politics ,I need your serious ruling mr mwanza
Zambians have always advised traditional leaders to avoid political meddling but mukuni can’t listen. No wonder, young politics should insults him.