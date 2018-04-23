

The Press Association of Zambia (PAZA) has called on Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to ensure that his officers stop tempering with media freedoms.

This comes after two journalists in Lusaka where harassed by a suspected statehouse police officer identified as Sipalo Mbewe.

PAZA President Andrew Sakala has told q news that yesterday’s incident should be a litmus taste to ascertain whether any punitive measures will be taken against the officer who attacked the two journalists while on duty.

He says this is because journalists in the country have in the recent past been attacked, while police has done nothing about it.

He is of the view that this is a clear indication of how media freedoms are injured in the country.

And Mr. Sakala has urged journalists in the country to take legal action against police officers arrest them, and ensure that such cases don’t die a natural death.