Tennis star Roger Federer says he is happy to be in Zambia away from his usual tennis tours.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner arrived in the country on Sunday to check on his foundation, which operates in the rural parts of Zambia.

Federer called on President Edgar Lungu at State House upon arrival on Sunday.

The Roger Federer Foundation (RFF), which aims to provide equitable access to quality basic education to children, began its work in Zambia in partnership with People’s Action Forum (PAF) in August 2011.

According to the Foundation’s website, as the Zambian government often cannot make education available to the people in these areas, the communities themselves established and community schools.

The aim of the initiative is to support and strengthen these primary schools.

The Board of the Roger Federer has approved a total budget of 1.6 million Swiss Franc for this purpose.

The programme has reached 85,000 children in total so far.

People’s Action Forum (PAF), a non-governmental, national non-profit organization, was founded in Zambia in 1994.

The PAF´s vision is a peaceful community in which the rural as well as the urban population are able to develop equally and sustainably. In order to strengthen the rural communities the PAF´s activities focus on the five priorities education, food security, health, economic opportunities and awareness raising. PAF particularly works with children and women in rural areas in order to help them achieve self-determined living conditions.

The forum has over 2000 members who support the organisation’s goals on a voluntary basis.

In 2008 PAF was awarded the renowned International UNESCO Literacy Award.