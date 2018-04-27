Lily Mutamz unveils “I Do” music video

UK based Zambian singer Lily Mutamz released a wedding song titled I DO. The songstress, who is a gospel artist, says the song can be sang by women to men on their wedding day.

  5. Imagine Thomas Mapfumo calling himself mafumz! Oliver mtukuzz. Fela anikulaps kuts. Love your African names. Don’t anglicise them. Which muzungu ever africanises their names? They are proud of who they are.

