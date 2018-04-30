United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema urged South Africa to provide leadership in the Southern African region in championing an end to injustice in Zambia.
Speaking in Livingstone yesterday after attending the New Apostolic Church Divine Service at Nakatindi Church grounds to mark the church’s 90 years of existence in Zambia that the current harsh economic conditions being experienced under the PF government needed the people to remain strong.
“President Ramaphosa, though busy with domestic issues, needs to be alerted that Zambia could blow up any moment from now and this will negatively affect the SADC region. South Africa has to provide leadership in our region. Zambia and other countries in the region fought hard against the then oppressive Apartheid regime. Today, South Africa is in a stronger position to provide the necessary leadership in our region to restore the rule of law, human rights, democracy , peace and stability for development. Nigeria is providing such leadership in the ECOWAS region,” Hichilema said.
“…we had some local government by-elections, some oposition voters and polling agents, Electoral Commission officials and members of the public were beaten, injected with poison (chemical weapons), detained by armed ruling party thugs working with state police disrupting voting, vote counting/talling and announcing in many polling stations around the country in war zone like situation. The situation is getting worse than the 2026 election scenario.”
Mr Hichilema said the church was an important institution which could help Zambians in times of need.
“I decided to come and join my brothers and sisters in the New Apostolic Church in celebrating their 90 years of their church’s existence in Zambia. The church is a very important institution and so we must continue praying. We must pray hard especially during these economic hardships that we are going through, we must stay strong and continue praying for the country,” Hichilema said.
“We are also looking for ways of reviving the now stalled dialogue which had raised hopes of restoring law and order in our country. Currently, the regime is becoming more desperate and brutal. Any ideas of unlocking this ugly situation would be welcome.”
And New Apostolic Church Chief Apostle Jean-Luc Schneider urged congregants to give up the silly thought of what the church should do for them.
“We are so thoughtful of what Jesus did for us, so let’s ask ourselves as to what we can do for God to promote his church. God’s will is for all men to be saved,” said Schneider.
============================
Yes HH will never be President of Zambia if you the PF continue trampling on his rights and freedoms of speech,assembly,expression etc the way Sata used to enjoy. You are afraid that if you give him these freedoms he will successfully sell his manifesto and get into State house. We know your gimmick.
The headline to this article made me think HH was speaking to an audience in South Africa! Okay, I must admit, I like HH, but I am at a loss to understand why he is appealing to South Africa while he is on Zambian soil! How and why would Zambian people look up to you for leadership or deliverance, as you would imply, if you are looking to a foreign nation yourself?
HH is absolutely right. Why has Fresher Siwale not appeared in court at least for hearing of his charge and take plea? If Siwale has lied, is lying punishable by one week detention without charge and without regular supply of food?
SDA and New Apostolic?
It os a pity that those that can not see trouble coming are the first to comment and offer empty and tasteless statements. You are not forseeing what we foresaw when PF ascended to power. Those that remember well, PF was a Party formed from two regions mainly; Eastern and Northern. Copperbelt was engulfed due to its proximity to the the Northern and Liapula provinces. So, to say the least, PF has promoted tribalism in Zambia and Chama and Mwila must be monitored very closely as they are hard core tribalists. No one can say they have not heard their sentiments.
PF is the worst when it comes to tribal employment. Take analysis of all government institutions and foreign missions and you will find out what am talking about.
Bishop Joshia Banda, it is unlike you to be so quiet. Ok, I have…
Sharon: Once one is elected as president of Zambia, their first job is to ensure that unity in the nation is promoted through their deeds through appointments to public office such as nominated MPs, cabinet, the security services, parastatals, the diplomatic service, permanent secretaries etc. For Sata, only his tribesmen came first in more than 90% of the cases including nominated MPs. There is an unwritten rule which constitutes the spirit of this provision in the law. In case of not having won in certain provinces, the winner uses it to bring everyone along by nominating people from those provinces where he did not do well. Is this too advanced for you? It was for Sata certainly.
…..but I do know that only the international community can put lungu to shame for claiming to be leader of a free and democratic Zambia with a once illustrious past as a beacon of democracy in Africa .
Our country is now a shell of this past…. corruption , tribal divisions , political violence and debt are at their highest.
We all know how lungu likes international limelight……the opposition needs to film camera footage of this violence to paste around social media and the world.
Opposition you need to set the violent PF thugs up. Have cancelled cameras to record this violence and show the world.
Just one piece of incriminating footage and you will see the international reaction.
Concealed cameras…
So what does he want Ramaphosa to do? Ramaphosa was with all the SADC presidents last week and he only mentioned Madagascar , DRC and Lesotho as countries that needed intervention. ….or does expect Ramaphosa to order Edgar to vacate the throne on his behalf.
Losing five elections is no kids staff. The man is really a Tonga Bull. Starts with the commonweaith who despite making it very clear that the dialogue should be Zambian owned still insist that they take charge, UN assisting PF to rig elections (Janet Rogan), DA to intervene and now Ramaphosa whose is ANC president.
Please politician, don’t abuse the church. When did you see south Africa invite Zambia to go and solve her domestic issues ? Do things with maturity as our principle. We are embarrassing our own country Zambia. We have plenty of wise men …no need to call outsiders
