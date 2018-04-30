Chilubi Constituency Member of Parliament Rosaria Fundanga has donated solar powered lights to pupils at Chilubi Mainland Boarding Secondary School.

Speaking at the handed over , Mrs. Fundanga said she was aware that pupils at Chilubi Boarding School were facing challenges to concentrate on their studies due to load shedding.

She expressed hoped that the solar powered gadgets will help the mostly underprivileged students to concentrate on their studies.

The Chilubi lawmaker called on the pupils to utilise the solar powered lights for the intended purpose to fully benefit from the gadgets.

She in addition told the pupils that they too will benefit from the exercise books that have been donated by President

Edgar Lungu.

Mrs. Fundanga said also government is investing heavily in the education sector so as to have an educated citizenry that will contribute to the

social economic development of the country.

She advised the pupils to exercise maximum personal discipline if they are to advance in their studies.

And receiving the donation, school Head teacher Cletus Mwango thanked the MP for the donation.

Mr. Mwango said Chilubi Boarding School is not connected to the main electricity grind but uses diesel powered generators as a source of

power, which is usually rationed due to inadequate fuel.