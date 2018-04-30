President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Chinsali district , Muchinga Province to launch the Zambia Plant a million trees initiative.

President Lungu was received by Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata and Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo.

The Head of state is accompanied by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and Presidential Spokesman Amos Chanda.

President Lungu was given a rousing welcome by Kapasa Makasa University Students and Chinsali residents upon arrival at the university where the launch of the plant a million trees initiative is taking place.

Mr Lungu is expected to plant trees at Kapasa Makasa University and unveil a plaque in the orchard.

Over the weekend President Lungu re-launched the Keep Zambia clean, green and Healthy campaign in Lusaka.