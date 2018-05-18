The government is happy with the progression rate of the development projects taking place in the Eastern province of Zambia.

Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development told journalists when he paid a courtesy call on provincial minister for Eastern province Hon Makebi Zulu yesterday that the province has received K11,000,000 (million) from the Treasury which has been channelled towards construction and repairs taking in the five newly created districts.

He said 80% of the projects which government embarked on in the province are near completion.

Some of the projects, including the road construction, a police station in Nyimba and Sinda which he inspected in his latest tour of duty will soon be commissioned.

He also revealed that the province will also benefit from the additional K250,000,000 (million) disbursed for school rehabilitations and other infrastructure development across the country.

Hon Chitotela is pleased that not only small and medium contractors engaged in the construction works in the newly created districts but also workers in the province have been paid. He said Eastern province like any other province across the country is receiving equal share of development as planned by the government.

Hon. Chitotela pledged continued government support to Development projects taking place in the province saying it is the desire of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to see all the people not only in eastern province but also elsewhere in the country enjoying a share of development.

Meanwhile, Hon. Chitotela disclosed that the government is pleased with the working relationship between the provincial administration and the traditional leadership in Eastern province.

According to Hon. Chitotela, the corporation that exist between the provincial administration and the traditional authority has facilitated the massive development taking place in the province.

“The current working relationship between the provincial administration and the traditional leadership shows that when the government join hands with the traditional authority, nothing can stop the development from taking place in the area.

Hon Chitotela is also pleased with the working culture of civil servants in the province. He said the government wants to see this work culture experienced among civil servants in Eastern province replicated to the rest of the country.